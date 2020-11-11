Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Coronavirus 🔵 Covid Classroom Cooking Families Core values Story ideas iPad Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Museum openingfor Veterans Day

by Deborah Horn Special to The Commercial | Today at 3:22 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption The White Hall Veterans' Memorial contains a number of markers and benches for reflection. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

The White Hall Veterans Memorial was dedicated 19 years ago on Veterans Day; however, the usual Veterans Day memorial celebrations have been nixed because of covid-19. This year's salute to veterans will be more low key.

Brenda Doucey, White Hall Museum director, said she decided to open the White Hall Museum today, Nov. 11, in honor of all who have served in the military.

She invited anyone who is interested to stop by between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The White Hall Veterans Memorial recognizes the service of approximately 700 of the city's residents, and is located on the White Hall Museum grounds at 9009 Dollarway Road.

The grounds contain at least six granite markers and two benches that were funded by private donations and dedicated on Veterans Day in 2001.

"It's a wonderful tribute to those who served," Doucey said.

Before the current covid-19 pandemic, special programs were observed on Memorial and Veterans days, she said.

Normally, the White Hall Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

For details, call the White Hall Museum at (870) 247-9406.

This marker is dedicated to Vietnam veterans and located on the White Hall Museum grounds. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)
This marker is dedicated to Vietnam veterans and located on the White Hall Museum grounds. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT