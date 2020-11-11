Museum openingfor Veterans Day

The White Hall Veterans' Memorial contains a number of markers and benches for reflection. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

The White Hall Veterans Memorial was dedicated 19 years ago on Veterans Day; however, the usual Veterans Day memorial celebrations have been nixed because of covid-19. This year's salute to veterans will be more low key.

Brenda Doucey, White Hall Museum director, said she decided to open the White Hall Museum today, Nov. 11, in honor of all who have served in the military.

She invited anyone who is interested to stop by between the hours of 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The White Hall Veterans Memorial recognizes the service of approximately 700 of the city's residents, and is located on the White Hall Museum grounds at 9009 Dollarway Road.

The grounds contain at least six granite markers and two benches that were funded by private donations and dedicated on Veterans Day in 2001.

"It's a wonderful tribute to those who served," Doucey said.

Before the current covid-19 pandemic, special programs were observed on Memorial and Veterans days, she said.

Normally, the White Hall Museum is open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

For details, call the White Hall Museum at (870) 247-9406.