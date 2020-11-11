Washington County officials table road budget

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County justices of the peace on Tuesday declined to approve the Road Department's 2021 budget, saying they want answers to questions about a dirt pit operation near Winslow.

Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace for District 5 in northeast Washington County, said he has asked questions about the operation and whether it benefits the county. Other justices of the peace have asked for information about the use of county equipment and employees and work done beyond the scope of what was allowed by state and federal agencies.

"I do not feel we have ever gotten the answers to these questions," Deakins said "I cannot advance this budget on without having answers. What have we spent on that dirt pit? What are our plans for next year?"

The Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee met Tuesday and discussed the Road Department budget, establishing a reserve fund for the county and other issues. A motion to approve the Road Department budget failed for lack of a second.

Sue Madison, justice of the peace for District 12 in Fayetteville, raised the issue in recent Quorum Court and committee meetings beginning in September.

Madison has said at several meetings she received complaints from constituents and employees about possible improper or illegal work at the dirt pit and asked the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to inspect.

The ADEQ report noted five violations. The detention pond is in need of maintenance. A culvert allows storm water to bypass the pond, and runoff from material stockpiled isn't fully routed to the pond, allowing it to enter a nearby stream. Construction of the dam downstream of the facility's outfall is restricting flow of the stream. There is elevated turbidity and evidence of grading within the stream including red clay sediment downstream of the site and the dam. The dam "was not approved by ADEQ" and isn't authorized by the current permit.

Andrea Jenkins is justice of the peace for District 10, which includes the area around Farmington, and County Service Committee chairwoman. Jenkins said she asked Road Department representatives to attend a Nov. 2 meeting of the County Services Committee but no one did. At that meeting, Jenkins read a letter from Charles Ward, road superintendent, which gave an overview of the Road Department activities and said the county has contracted with Garver Engineering to complete work on a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers on the dirt pit.

Madison said the refusal of County Judge Joseph Wood to have representatives of the Road Department answer questions directly was "absolutely insulting" to the Quorum Court.

Ann Harbison is justice of the peace for District 14, which includes much of southern Washington County, and Finance Committee chairwoman. Harbison said Wood is within his prerogatives in answering questions himself. Harbison warned the other justices of the peace that if the budget is not passed all of the Road Department employees will be unemployed on Jan. 1.

Wood said he considered his letters to the County Services Committee to be adequate and said if any justices of the peace have specific questions to submit those questions to him.

"I don't know what more I can share," Wood said. "If there's specific allegations you want addressed get that to me. I need to know what the specifics are so we can address them."

Eva Madison, justice of the peace for District 9 in Fayetteville, said the letters provided no answers to the questions she has heard raised. At Tuesday's meeting Madison said she wanted to know what county equipment was used in the operation, how many county employees worked on the project and how many hours were spent on it. She said she wanted to know if work was done outside the permitted area and what was the benefit to the county.

"I didn't hear anything new tonight," she said. "We deserve answers."

"This body has asked questions," she said. "The public has asked questions and we do not have answers."