Vehicle crashes on roadways in state leave two people dead

Two people died in traffic crashes in Arkansas on Thursday and Friday, according to Arkansas State Police fatal crash summaries.

On Friday, a female minor was killed and an adult injured in a crash in Marked Tree, the crash summary said.

The 2013 Ford the two were in was traveling west on Arkansas 140 just before 6:30 a.m. when it failed to negotiate a curve, the report said. The vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and became airborne, according to the summary.

It traveled 177 feet in the air before landing and overturning several times, coming to rest on Buel Lane, the report said. Both occupants were ejected into a field during the crash, the summary said.

Injured was Otto Timbs, 28, of Lepanto, who was taken to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis for treatment. The girl's body was taken to Delancy Murphy Funeral Home.

The driver of the vehicle was undetermined, the summary said.

On Thursday, Austin Davis, 28, of Alma was killed in a single-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County, a report said.

The 2016 Infinity Q50 he was driving ran off the pavement on Arkansas 22 about 10:25 p.m. and overturned multiple times, ejecting him, the summary said.

His body was taken to Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.