Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations hit daily record highs in Arkansas

​​Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations in the state hit daily record highs Monday as the total deaths from the virus rose by 42 to 2,225 and those currently hospitalized rose by 31 to 861, according to Arkansas Health Department data.

Another 1,308 cases were added Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 134,348.

"The new cases are higher than last Monday, and this may be an indication we are in for a tough week ahead," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news release. "The 42 new deaths is regrettably an all-time high in a single day. While there is good news on the vaccine front this morning, we have to work together to reduce cases, hospitalizations and save lives."

There are currently 16,485 active cases with 123 on ventilators -- up seven from Sunday.

The county with the most new covid-19 cases was Washington County with 161, followed by Pulaski County with 130, Benton County with 70, Sebastian County with 64 and Craighead County with 63.

Results from over 10,239 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests were reported on Monday, along with more than 620 rapid antigen tests.

