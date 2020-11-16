Hogs moving on from Gators' bite

Arkansas quarterback Feleipe Franks (13) hugs his former team- mate, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, after the Gators’ 63-35 victory over the Razorbacks on Saturday night. Arkansas hosts LSU on Saturday. (AP/The Gainesville Sun/Brad McClenny)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks completed their two added SEC games -- against then-No. 4 Georgia and No. 6 Florida -- with an 0-2 mark after falling 63-35 to the Gators on Saturday.

The University of Arkansas (3-4) now faces a closing three-game stretch with two of the games at home, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday against defending College Football Playoff champion LSU. The Hogs are still on track to play all scheduled 10 games, barring reconfigurations due to LSU's latest covid-19 outbreak or the Tigers' clogged end-of-season stretch.

Razorback fans can understandably lament where their team's record might be if they had been given a more equitable pair of games against SEC Eastern Division opponents rather than the two toughest available.

"That's just a good team," Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan said Saturday night after Heisman Trophy candidate Kyle Trask passed for 356 yards and six touchdowns on the Hogs. "They're better than us. They're a couple of plays better than us.

"So we've got to be able to get better and close the gap on ... how much better they are than us. But we're going to close the gap, and we're going to focus on that starting [Sunday]."

Coach Sam Pittman, scheduled to return to the Smith Football Center on Wednesday from his coronavirus quarantine, was heartened by his team's fight against Florida, writing on social media late Saturday, "I love this team. We will be back."

Interim Coach Barry Odom said as much in his postgame radio interview.

"Our team is strong and resilient," Odom said. "We're going to keep battling. The things we didn't get done, most of them are correctable. Some things we have to learn."

Florida's huge, veteran offensive line, coupled with Trask's next-level ability to move defenders with his eyes, a bevy of skill talent at wide out and tight end and quality running backs made defending the Gators a chore.

Odom played three-man fronts for long stretches with zone coverage behind it and Florida either exploited the low numbers in the box or gave Trask enough time to find open spots in the zone. The Razorbacks also rushed four and five at times and Trask calmly went through his progressions and found open receivers.

On the occasions the Razorbacks caused him to move in the pocket, Trask kept his eyes downfield and still made plays. When Arkansas ran man coverage, Trask and the gifted receivers picked it apart.

"I was trying to balance it and mix it up as much as we can and I've got to do a better job because we came up short," Odom said.

The Arkansas offense racked up 458 yards, including 208 on the ground, and continued to build its big-play potential under coordinator Kendal Briles.

"Kendal did such a great job with the game plan and then up front making adjustments as the game went on and really giving us room to run," Odom said. "The offensive line established the line of scrimmage a lot of times and our backs ran hard. And [quarterback] Feleipe [Franks] played lights out. I'm really proud of him coming back to this place and playing the way he did."

Mike Woods had touchdown catches from Franks covering 47 and 82 yards, and Trelon Smith broke through an interior gap and shook loose for an 83-yard touchdown run. The Razorbacks had their first game with two 80-plus yard touchdown plays since a 73-7 rout of Nicholls State in 2014.

"I thought Mike played fantastic," Franks said. "He did a great job of winning versus man to man. There's nothing more you could ask for."

Arkansas, looking to snap its 12-game losing streak in trophy games, has a pair of them back to back with the home game against LSU, followed by a road date at Missouri, which will be an emotional return to his alma mater for Odom.

Franks can relate. He just had a week that brought back memories of his four years and graduation from Florida, concluding with a procession of Gators' players and coaches greeting and hugging him after the game.

Franks just wants to see the Razorbacks capitalize on the last three games before them.

"You always have opportunities," he said. "We're playing a home game, to have a great crowd, and go out there and win at home against LSU, who's also a very good team. So, that's another great opportunity for us.

"We've got to go to work this week and go get another big-time win. I think it's important, being able to bounce back. Obviously, you don't want to lose, but just having the mentality of it's time to go back to work this week and do it all over again and try to get a win. That's what is most important right now. ... Go back to it and get another win this coming up Saturday at home."