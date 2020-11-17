NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

The catching is "feast or famine" for black bass and striped bass, said Larry Walker at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Anglers who are catching stripers report brood minnows are the best bait, but top-water lures may work early. Stripers are migrating to the south end of the lake. Try fishing between Prairie Creek and Hickory Creek parks.

Black bass fishing is tough, Walker said. Work crank baits or spinner baits in shallow water. Fish deeper with a jig and pig.

Crappie fishing has improved. Use minnows or jigs in the shade of docks. Anglers report catching some big crappie.

Average surface water temperature is in the mid-50s to 60 degrees.

Beaver tailwater

Austin Kennedy, fishing guide, said trout are biting small spoons and small crank baits. Pautzke Fire Bait is the top trout bait.

Try trolling for walleye near the town of Beaver with deep-diving crank baits that run 10 to 15 feet deep.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said more people are deer hunting than fishing. Few anglers are on the lake.

Try fishing for crappie from the public dock with minnows or jigs. Give catfish a go by fishing along the dam with glow worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Toby Carroll at the lake office said black bass fishing is good with crank baits, spinner baits, Zoom Flukes and plastic worms.

Catch crappie by trolling shad-colored crank baits or Roadrunners. Use liver or stink bait for catfish.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill are biting crickets or worms six to 20 feet deep at all Bella Vista lakes. Crappie are biting eight to 10 feet deep on jigs or minnows.

For black bass, try plastic worms, Ned rigs or crank baits. Work either lure five to six feet deep.

Catfish are biting well. The best fishing is after a rain wherever fresh water is running into a lake. Nightcrawlers or liver are the best baits

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends using plastic worms for black bass. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk and cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud recommends fishing for black bass with tube baits, grubs or buzz baits.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for black bass at Lake Tenkiller with crank baits, plastic worms, spinner baits or jig and pigs. Fish around brush, docks, points or timber.

Crappie fishing is fair with jigs or minnows around docks and brush.

At Fort Gibson Lake, catfish are biting well on live shad or stink bait. Fish flats along the main lake. Black bass fishing is fair with jig and pigs or plastic worms.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing guide service said a pee wee football jig continues to be the lure of choice for black bass. Fish them along main lake points that are a mix of rock and gravel. Fish eight to 15 feet deep early and as deep as 25 feet later in the day.

Swim baits are also working. Fish them along the bottom 25 to 45 feet deep. Try a jigging spoon in the channels of creek arms 25 to 45 feet deep.