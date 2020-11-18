Ethiopia staging attack on Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Ethiopia's prime minister on Tuesday declared "the final and crucial" military operation will start in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious Tigray region, while the United Nations warned of a "full-scale humanitarian crisis" with refugees fleeing and people in Tigray starting to go hungry.

In a warning to Americans still in the Tigray region, the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia said those who can't leave safely "are advised to shelter in place." More than 1,000 citizens of various foreign countries are estimated to still be in the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said a three-day deadline given to the Tigray region's leaders and special forces "has expired today."

Now, "we are marching to Mekele to capture those criminal elements," Ethiopia's minister in charge of democratization, Zadig Abraha, said in a phone interview. "This will be a very brief operation." Mekele, he said, will be the final stage.

Abiy, last year's Nobel Peace Prize winner, continues to reject international pleas for dialogue and de-escalation in the two-week conflict in the Horn of Africa that has spilled into neighboring Eritrea and sent more than 27,000 Ethiopian refugees into Sudan.

Some 4,000 refugees arrive every day, a "very rapid" rate, U.N. refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch told reporters in Geneva. "It's a huge number in a matter of days ... It overwhelms the whole system," he said, adding that the remote part of Sudan hasn't seen such an influx in two decades.

Inside the Tigray region, cut off from the world with roads and airports closed, food and fuel and medical supplies are running desperately short.

"Our partners warn that supplies will soon be exhausted, putting millions at risk of food insecurity and disease," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

African neighbors including Uganda and Kenya are calling for a peaceful resolution, but Abiy's government regards the Tigray regional government as illegal after it defiantly held a local election in September. The Tigray regional government objects to the postponement of national elections until next year because of the covid-19 pandemic and considers Abiy's federal government illegal, saying its mandate has expired.

Ethiopia's federal government on Tuesday also confirmed carrying out new airstrikes outside Mekele, calling them "precision-led and surgical" and denying the Tigray government's assertion that civilians had been killed.

Tigray TV showed what appeared to be a bombed-out residential area, with damaged roofs and craters in the ground.

"I heard a sound of some explosions. Boom, boom, boom, as I entered the house," the station quoted a resident as saying. "When I got out later, I saw all this destruction. Two people have been injured. One of the injured is the landlord, and the other is a tenant just like us."

Communications with the Tigray region remain almost completely cut off, making it difficult to verify either side's claims.

When asked when communications might resume, the minister, Zadig, said, "It's not up to us. The [Tigray People's Liberation Front] destroyed telecom infrastructure in Tigray. ... By keeping people incommunicado, they're trying to keep the Tigray people hostage with propaganda."

He also denied the Tigray People's Liberation Front's assertion that Eritrean forces had joined the conflict at the federal government's request, saying that "there is no foreign government, no foreign army operating inside Ethiopia." And no foreign government is giving military support from outside, either, he said.

Ethiopia's prime minister on Monday night said his government is ready to "receive and reintegrate" the refugees and that federal forces would protect them.

But many refugees say those same forces sent them fleeing.

Information for this article was contributed by Mohamed Awad and Jamey Keaten of The Associated Press.

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military gathered on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military cheering and dancing in front of cameras on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military sitting on an armored personnel carrier next to a national flag, on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military cheering and dancing in front of cameras on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)

Map locates Eritrea and the Tigray region of Ethiopia

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows Ethiopian military in an armored personnel carrier, on a road in an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)

This image made from undated video released by the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 shows a helicopter in the sky over an area near the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions of Ethiopia. Ethiopia's prime minister Abiy Ahmed said in a social media post on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 that "the final and crucial" military operation will launch in the coming days against the government of the country's rebellious northern Tigray region. (Ethiopian News Agency via AP)