Get to know Arkansas commitment Eli Henderson

Junior offensive line Eli Henderson’s long relationship with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman helped his decision to commit to the Razorbacks in August. He was the third pledge in the program's 2022 class.
Nickname: Big E or E
School/City: James F Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C.
Height: 6-4
Weight: 290 pounds
Bench max: 315 pounds
Squat max: 450 pounds
Number of years playing football: 12
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Virginia Tech, Georgia
I committed to Arkansas because: I believe in what Arkansas is doing and my relationship with (Coach Brad) Davis and Pittman
I plan to major in: Education/Law
The recruiting process is: Hectic and stressful
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Acting
I'm happiest when I: Am on Nixon Field
My mom is always on me to do: Fix my hair
Favorite video game: Red Dead Redemption
Favorite NFL player: Taylor Lewan
Favorite music: OutKast
Must watch TV show: Attack on Titan
How would you spend a million dollars? Cadillac Escalade and invest
What superpower would choose if given the option? Mind reader
My two pet peeves are: Laziness and whining
Favorite uniform color/combo: Black/Silver/White
Team entrance song, if you could pick: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill
Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Aunt M's Fried Chicken. It’s cheap and, come on, it’s fried chicken.
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: 2005 Beyoncé
I will never ever eat: Indian food
Favorite junk food: Milk Duds
Dream Date: Watching the Hogs win while eating Aunt M’s Fried Chicken with J Lo
Hobbies: Lifting, training, eating
The one thing I could not live without is: Headphones
Role model: My parents
Three words to describe me: Loyal, hard-working, funny
People would be surprised that I: Listen to David Bowie, Lynyrd Skynyrd and watch Anime