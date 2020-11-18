Get to know Arkansas commitment Eli Henderson

Junior offensive line Eli Henderson’s long relationship with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman helped his decision to commit to the Razorbacks in August. He was the third pledge in the program's 2022 class.

Nickname: Big E or E

School/City: James F Byrnes High School in Duncan, S.C.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 290 pounds

Bench max: 315 pounds

Squat max: 450 pounds

Number of years playing football: 12

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Virginia Tech, Georgia

I committed to Arkansas because: I believe in what Arkansas is doing and my relationship with (Coach Brad) Davis and Pittman

I plan to major in: Education/Law

The recruiting process is: Hectic and stressful

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Acting

I'm happiest when I: Am on Nixon Field

My mom is always on me to do: Fix my hair

Favorite video game: Red Dead Redemption

Favorite NFL player: Taylor Lewan

Favorite music: OutKast

Must watch TV show: Attack on Titan

How would you spend a million dollars? Cadillac Escalade and invest

What superpower would choose if given the option? Mind reader

My two pet peeves are: Laziness and whining

Favorite uniform color/combo: Black/Silver/White

Team entrance song, if you could pick: Dreams and Nightmares by Meek Mill

Your favorite fast-food chain and why: Aunt M's Fried Chicken. It’s cheap and, come on, it’s fried chicken.

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: 2005 Beyoncé

I will never ever eat: Indian food

Favorite junk food: Milk Duds

Dream Date: Watching the Hogs win while eating Aunt M’s Fried Chicken with J Lo

Hobbies: Lifting, training, eating

The one thing I could not live without is: Headphones

Role model: My parents

Three words to describe me: Loyal, hard-working, funny

People would be surprised that I: Listen to David Bowie, Lynyrd Skynyrd and watch Anime