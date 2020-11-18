Patriots, Bears eye each other's offense

Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding (center) said preparing for the triple option is always tough. “Nobody is going to stop it,” he said. “You have to score on offense because they will try to limit your time of possession when they’re on offense.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jimmy Jones)

Sylvan Hills Coach Chris Hill knows the challenge Little Rock Parkview presents with a high-powered offense led by University of Arkansas oral commitment Landon Rogers at quarterback.

He also understands what the Bears (8-3) will have to do to move on in the Class 6A playoffs against the Patriots (8-1) in a Class 6A quarterfinal game Friday night at Bill Blackwood Field in Sherwood.

"Our best defense is to keep their offense off the field," he said.

The Bears' triple-option offense under Hill has given the program a lift in 2020. Through 11 games, the Bears are averaging 32.1 points. They are on a six-game winning streak, with five of those victories featuring scoring outputs of at least 30 points behind quarterback Corey Washington and running backs Taevion Cunningham, Shajuan Esteen and Keshaun Jackson.

Little Rock Parkview Coach Brad Bolding said in his 23-year coaching career, preparing for the triple option doesn't get easier.

"It's always tough," Bolding said. "But Coach Hill, he's a great coach. He's got an outstanding staff. It's a big-time task for us to stop it.

"Nobody is going to stop it. You have to score on offense because they will try to limit your time of possession when they're on offense."

Hill said the Bears, the 6A-East Conference No. 1 seed, will be ready to go against the 6A-West Conference No. 4 seed Patriots, who are allowing 11.1 ppg.

"They're one of the best defenses in 6A," Hill said. "They're big and physical, as we are. But we have to take care of us. Our pad level has to be good."

Parkview's offense with Rogers (1,048 rushing yards, 22 touchdowns; 1,158 passing yards, 6 touchdowns) and running back James Jointer (1,079 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) has averaged 35.8 ppg.

"We have to play fast and physical against them," Hill said. "We have to swarm to the football."

Both the Bears and Patriots enjoyed first-round home victories a week ago.

Cunningham rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Sylvan Hills' 54-19 victory over Russellville. The Bears led 44-6 at halftime, but Hill said his team didn't play well against the Cyclones.

"We started out sloppy, were good in the middle, then got sloppy in the end," Hill said. "I would give us a C-minus on our play. It did remind us of the things we have to work on."

Parkview got five rushing touchdowns from Rogers in a 42-7 victory over Searcy at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Bolding wasn't pleased with the Patriots' play either against Searcy.

"We were a little bit flat," he said.

Friday's winner will face Lake Hamilton or El Dorado in the Class 6A semifinals Nov. 27. Sylvan Hills will host a semifinal game regardless of the opponent if it defeats Parkview. If Parkview wins, it will either travel to Lake Hamilton or host El Dorado.

"We're trying to put together a full game," Bolding said. "We've yet to do that. It would be a great time to do that this week."

In his first season at Sylvan Hills, Hill is hoping to keep the Bears' season alive.

"You've got two good football teams," Hill said. "It will be a great high school football game. It's going to be the end of the season for someone Friday night. We hope that it won't be us."