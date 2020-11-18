BASKETBALL

UALR men announce start times

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men's team announced start times Tuesday for its season-opening games in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic hosted by Louisville from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4.

The Trojans begin the event against Prairie View A&M at noon Central on Nov. 25, followed by 6 p.m. starts against UNC-Greensboro on Nov. 27 and Western Kentucky on Nov. 28. UALR finishes with 3 p.m. games against Duquesne on Nov. 30 and Winthrop on Dec. 2.

All five games will be streamed on ESPN3.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU withdraws from SBC Tournament

Arkansas State University withdrew from the Sun Belt Conference Tournament on Tuesday, citing "covid-19 testing and taking extra precautions to provide a safe travel environment" in a news release.

"We're obviously very disappointed that we aren't going to be able to compete in the conference tournament, but the safety and health of our student-athletes is our top priority," Coach Santiago Restrepo said in the release.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock, however, begins pool play in Foley, Ala., today against Louisiana-Lafayette at noon Central. The Trojans lead the all-time series 39-16, but the Ragin' Cajuns have won five consecutive matches.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services