Shooting at Little Rock home injures man, 33, police say

A shooting at a Little Rock home on Tuesday night left a 33-year-old man injured, police said.

Officers responding to a disturbance with a weapon call in the area of South Wakefield Drive shortly after 9:30 p.m. found two bullet holes in a home at 6 Sandhurst Circle, as well as a live round on the front lawn, according to a Little Rock police report.

Three teens who were at the home told police they were inside when they heard gunshots and fled to the back of the residence, the report states. The three reportedly said they were the only people inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police said officers later received a shooting report at CHI St. Vincent Hospital and met with 33-year-old Christian Honeycut and a 16-year-old girl. Officers determined the two were inside the South Wakefield Drive home at the time of the shooting, and that Honeycut was struck in the shoulder by a bullet, the report states.

Honeycut reportedly told police he didn’t speak to the officers who were at the home earlier, and that he didn’t know he had been shot until someone pointed it out to him once the officers left.

The 16-year-old said she was sitting next to Honeycut on the couch when she heard gunshots, saw that the man was hit and went with him to the hospital, according to police.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.