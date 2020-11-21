Northwest Arkansas hospitals see more covid-19 patients, urge plasma donations

Roxana Hutchcroft (right), an RN with Arkansas Foundation of Medical Care and the Arkansas Department of Health, collects testing supplies Friday before administering a covid-19 test for a member of the University of Arkansas campus community inside the Garland Avenue parking garage on the university campus in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to increase in Northwest Arkansas, and local health care organizations are urging people who have recovered from the virus to donate their plasma.

Plasma is the yellow liquid part of blood that contains antibodies, which are proteins made by the body in response to infections. Convalescent plasma from patients who have already recovered from covid-19 may contain antibodies against covid-19, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, as well as Arkansas Blood Institute in Fort Smith, are urging recovered covid-19 patients to donate convalescent plasma, according to a news release from Mercy Health System. Donors are eligible if they have been diagnosed with the virus and haven't had symptoms for 14 days prior to donating.

A plasma donation can treat up to four seriously ill patients, according to the news release.

Hospitals in Benton and Washington counties had 94 patients in covid-19 units as of Thursday, 14 more than the previous Thursday, according to data available from the region's largest health care organizations by Martine Pollard, a spokeswoman at Mercy Health System.

That is about a 50% increase from two weeks ago when the organizations reported they had 62 patients.

"While we continue to be steady in staffing, medical and equipment supply, we are very concerned about the increased community spread. The increase of covid positives in the region is beginning to impact our hospitals in a more significant way," according to the statement.

The highest number of hospitalized covid-19 patients in the region was 113 patients July 7.

Thirty-five patients in the region were on ventilators as of Thursday. The number includes patients with and without covid-19, according to the statement.

The number of cumulative covid-19 cases in Benton and Washington counties increased by about 1,840 within the past week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases had increased by about 1,760 the week before.

Washington County had 14,252 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 13,189 on Nov. 13. Active cases increased from 1,160 to 1,398. Active cases as of Friday included 978 confirmed cases and 420 probable cases.

Benton County had 10,906 cumulative cases as of Friday, compared with 10,127 on Nov. 13. Active cases decreased from 1,319 to 1,078. Active cases as of Friday included 698 confirmed cases and 380 probable cases.

Both antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction, or PCR tests, are used to test for covid-19. Antigen tests produce faster results, are generally only used on people with symptoms of the virus and have a higher chance of giving false-negative results. Both antigen and most PCR tests are done via nasal swabs. The latter requires a long swab far up the nose, while antigen tests require swabbing the front of the inside of the nose.

Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care clinics in Rogers, Springdale and Fayetteville recently began offering antigen testing, according to a news release from Mercy. The clinics had only been offering PCR testing.

A total of 108,723 PCR tests and 6,134 antigen tests have been done among Benton County residents, while 120,289 PCR tests and 13,044 antigen tests have been done among Washington County residents, according to the Health Department.

The state Health Department began doing PCR tests May 18 at county health units and now also offers antigen tests at all of its local county health units. The department has health units in Fayetteville, Rogers and Siloam Springs.

The Washington County health units collected 17,726 specimens, and the Benton County health units collected 6,479 as of Thursday, according to the department. The data includes both PCR and antigen tests.

Washington Regional Health System collected 25,616 specimens to be tested from people from March 16 through Thursday, according to Natalie Hardin, spokeswoman. The data includes PCR and antigen tests performed at its covid-19 screening clinics and primary care clinics. It doesn't include specimens collected at Washington Regional's urgent care clinics throughout the region.

Community Clinic, which offers covid-19 testing at its clinics throughout the region, collected specimens for 23,094 PCR tests and 1,724 antigen tests as of Thursday, according to Abbie Luzius, community development manager.

The four largest school districts in Northwest Arkansas reported 224 new virus cases in the past week. They reported 245 cases the week before.

Rogers Public Schools had 367, an increase of 45 within the past week. The district had 91 people in quarantine as of Friday, according to the district's website. The data includes students, staff and faculty.

The Springdale district had 648, an increase of 131 in the past week, according to the district's website. Springdale had 759 students in quarantine and 58 faculty or staff members in quarantine in addition to those who tested positive.

Bentonville's School District had 236 covid-19 cases, an increase of 41 since in the past week, according to the district's website. The district had 853 students and 73 faculty or staff members quarantined and unable to attend school.

The Fayetteville district had 182 175 staff and faculty members test positive for the virus as of Thursday, an increase of seven in the past week. Fifty-three staff and/or faculty and 265 students were in quarantine as of Thursday, according to the district's website.