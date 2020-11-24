3rd vaccine found effective

In this undated photo issued by the University of Oxford, a researcher in a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

LONDON -- Drugmaker AstraZeneca said Monday that late-stage trials showed its covid-19 vaccine is highly effective, buoying the prospects of a relatively cheap, easy-to-store product that may become the vaccine of choice for the developing world.

The results are based on an interim analysis of trials in the U.K. and Brazil of a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca. No hospitalizations or severe cases of covid-19 were reported in those receiving the vaccine.

AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage data for a potential covid-19 vaccine as the world waits for scientific breakthroughs that will end a pandemic that has pummeled the world economy and led to almost 1.4 million deaths. But unlike the others, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't have to be stored at freezer temperatures, making it potentially easier to distribute, especially in developing countries.

"I think these are really exciting results," Dr. Andrew Pollard, chief investigator for the trial, said at a news conference. "Because the vaccine can be stored at fridge temperatures, it can be distributed around the world using the normal immunization distribution system. And so our goal ... to make sure that we have a vaccine that was accessible everywhere, I think we've actually managed to do that."

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was 90% effective in preventing covid-19 in one of the dosing regimens tested; it was less effective in another. Earlier this month, rival drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing their vaccines were almost 95% effective.

While the AstraZeneca vaccine can be stored at 36 degrees to 46 degrees Fahrenheit, the Pfizer and Moderna products must be stored at freezer temperatures. In Pfizer's case, it must be kept at the ultra-cold temperature of around minus-94 Fahrenheit.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is also cheaper.

AstraZeneca, which has pledged it won't make a profit on the vaccine during the pandemic, has reached agreements with governments and international health organizations that put its cost at about $2.50 a dose. Pfizer's vaccine costs about $20, while Moderna's is $15 to $25, based on agreements the companies have struck to supply their vaccines to the U.S. government.

All three vaccines must be approved by regulators before they can be widely distributed.

Oxford researchers and AstraZeneca stressed they weren't competing with other projects and said multiple vaccines would be needed to reach enough of the world's population to end the pandemic.

"We need to be able to make a lot of vaccine for the world quickly, and it's best if we can do it with different technologies so that if one technology runs into a roadblock, then we've got alternatives, we've got diversity," said professor Sarah Gilbert, a leader of the Oxford team. "Diversity is going to be good here, but also in terms of manufacturing, we don't want to run out of raw materials."

Oxford and AstraZeneca said they would submit the trial data to regulators in Britain, the European Union and Brazil and would seek emergency authorization to start distributing the vaccine in those places. British and EU regulators have been conducting rolling reviews of the vaccine, which could hasten the authorization process.

AstraZeneca also said it will seek an emergency use listing from the World Health Organization so it can make the vaccine available in low-income countries.

The path toward the vaccine being available in the United States is less clear. Because clinical trials in the United States were paused more than a month, longer than in Britain and several other countries, the U.S. results are not expected until next year. And AstraZeneca has not been testing the more-effective half-dose regimen in its U.S. trials. The company said it would work with the Food and Drug Administration to add it as quickly as possible to its ongoing trial.

In the meantime, AstraZeneca said, it will share its latest British and Brazilian trial data with the FDA this week. The company is seeking guidance on whether it should formally submit the findings for review and authorization for emergency use even though the U.S. trial remains underway.

Some experts said the FDA was unlikely to authorize the vaccine without more data, especially because fewer than 2,800 participants in the clinical trials received a smaller first dose that yielded such strong results. That is a much smaller sample size than in Pfizer's and Moderna's trials.

"I don't think the FDA had envisioned 3,000 participants to base a decision," said Dr. Eric Topol, a clinical trial expert at Scripps Research in San Diego.

HALF-DOSE WORKS BETTER

The AstraZeneca trial looked at two different dosing regimens. A half-dose of the vaccine followed by a full dose at least one month later was 90% effective. Another approach, giving patients two full doses one month apart, was 62% effective.

That means that, overall, when both ways of dosing are considered, the vaccine showed an efficacy rate of 70%.

Gilbert said researchers aren't sure why giving a half-dose followed by a larger dose was more effective, and they plan to investigate further. But the answer is probably related to providing exactly the right amount of vaccine to get the best response, she said.

"It's the Goldilocks amount that you want, I think, not too little and not too much. Too much could give you a poor-quality response as well ...," she said. "I'm glad that we looked at more than one dose because it turns out to be really important."

The vaccine uses a weakened version of a common cold virus that is combined with genetic material for the characteristic spike protein of the virus that causes covid-19. After vaccination, the spike protein primes the immune system to attack the virus if it later infects the body.

Peter Openshaw, professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London, said the finding that a smaller initial dose is more effective than a larger one is good news because it may reduce costs and mean more people can be vaccinated with a given supply of the vaccine.

"The report that an initial half-dose is better than a full dose seems counterintuitive for those of us thinking of vaccines as normal drugs: With drugs, we expect that higher doses have bigger effects, and more side-effects," he said. "But the immune system does not work like that."

The results reported Monday come from trials in the U.K. and Brazil that involved 23,000 people. Of those, 11,636 people received the vaccine, while the rest got a placebo.

Overall, there were 131 cases of covid-19. Details on how many people in the various groups became ill weren't released Monday, but researchers said they would be published within 24 hours.

Late-stage trials of the vaccine are also underway in the U.S., Japan, Russia, South Africa, Kenya and Latin America, with further trials planned for other European and Asian countries.

Researchers said they expect to add the half dose-full dose regimen to the U.S. trial in a "matter of weeks." Before doing so they must discuss the changes with the FDA.

'A GREAT SENSE OF RELIEF'

AstraZeneca has been ramping up manufacturing capacity so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine starting in January, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said earlier this month.

Soriot said Monday that the Oxford vaccine's simpler supply chain and AstraZeneca's commitment to provide it on a nonprofit basis during the pandemic mean it will be affordable and available to people around the world.

"This vaccine's efficacy and safety confirm that it will be highly effective against covid-19 and will have an immediate impact on this public health emergency," Soriot said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said he felt "a great sense of relief" at the news from AstraZeneca.

Britain has ordered 100 million doses of the vaccine, and the government says several million doses can be produced before the end of the year if it is approved by regulators.

Just months ago, "the idea that by November we would have three vaccines, all of which have got high effectiveness ... I would have given my eye teeth for," Hancock said.

From the beginning of their collaboration with AstraZeneca, Oxford scientists have demanded that the vaccine be made available equitably to everyone in the world so rich countries can't corner the market as has happened during previous pandemics.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Leaders of the world's most powerful nations Sunday agreed to work together to ensure "affordable and equitable access" to covid-19 drugs, tests and vaccines.

"If we don't have the vaccine available in many, many countries, and we just protect a small number of them, then we can't go back to normal, because the virus is going to keep coming back and causing problems again," Gilbert said. "No one is safe until we're all safe."

ANTIBODY DRUG

JOINS ARSENAL

Additionally, the U.S. government will start distributing 30,000 doses of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s experimental antibody drug to fight covid-19 today, after the experimental treatment got an emergency authorization from U.S. regulators.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar detailed plans to distribute the therapy at a news conference Monday. The drug, called REGN-COV2, received clearance from the FDA for treatment of mild to moderate covid-19 in adults and some children 12 and older.

Earlier this year, Regeneron agreed to a $450 million supply deal with Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. program to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments for covid-19. The treatment was given to President Donald Trump last month after he contracted the virus.

Regeneron said Saturday it expects to have treatment doses of its drug ready for approximately 80,000 patients by the end of this month, about 200,000 by the first week of January, and about 300,000 patients total by the end of January.

Patients will require a positive covid-19 test and a prescription from their physician, government officials said at a Monday briefing. For those who lack a physician, some emergency departments will prescribe it.

Sites are also being set up for the medication, which is given as an infusion, including a convention center in Baltimore, said Janet Woodcock, director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research at the FDA.

Information for this article was contributed by Danica Kirka, Jill Lawless and staff members of The Associated Press; by Rebecca Robbins and Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times; and by Robert Langreth and Emma Court of Bloomberg News.

This undated photo issued by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

In this undated photo issued by the University of Oxford, an Oxford Vaccine Group researcher in a laboratory in Oxford, England, works on the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (John Cairns/University of Oxford via AP)

In this undated photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

FILE - In this Saturday, July 18, 2020 file photo a general view of AstraZeneca offices and the corporate logo in Cambridge, England. AstraZeneca says late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine were "highly effective'' in preventing disease. A vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford prevented 70% of people from developing the coronavirus in late-stage trials, the team reported Monday Nov. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)