Little Rock man shot outside apartment building

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man lying and bleeding from two gunshot wounds behind an apartment building Monday night.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., Kailon Tatum, 27, of Little Rock was found at Trinity Village Townhomes, 1600 John Barrow Road, with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and abdomen, according to Little Rock police.
Tatum was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health Medical Center, police said.
Detectives are still investigating.
