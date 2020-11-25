Get to know Arkansas target Andrew Chamblee

Maumelle junior offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee is an ESPN 4-star prospect and a major Arkansas target.
Chamblee has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi State, TCU, Missouri, Kansas and others.
Nickname: Big
School/City: Maumelle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 290 pounds
Bench max: 245 pounds
Squat max: 435 pounds
Number of years playing football: 11
I like Arkansas because: It's a beautiful place.
School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Auburn
I plan to major in: Mechanical engineering
The recruiting process is: Really just a grateful thing
If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball
I'm happiest when I: Just do me.
My mom is always on me to do: My school work.
Favorite video game: Call of Duty
Favorite music: Any
Must watch TV show: Regular show
How would you spend a million dollars? I wouldn’t.
What super power would choose if given the option? Time
Favorite uniform color/combo: Red on Red
Team entrance song, if you could pick: I don’t know.
My two pet peeves are: Smacking food and being clean.
Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: The boys
My perfect Thanksgiving dinner is: Every Thanksgiving
Your favorite fast food chain and why: Don't have one
I will never ever eat: Coleslaw
Favorite junk food: Cookies
Hobbies: Gaming
The one thing I could not live without is: Friends
Role model: Myself
Three words to describe me: Chill, funny, nice.