Get to know Arkansas target Andrew Chamblee

Maumelle junior offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee is an ESPN 4-star prospect and a major Arkansas target.

Chamblee has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Mississippi State, TCU, Missouri, Kansas and others.

Nickname: Big

School/City: Maumelle

Height: 6-5

Weight: 290 pounds

Bench max: 245 pounds

Squat max: 435 pounds

Number of years playing football: 11

I like Arkansas because: It's a beautiful place.

School or schools that intrigued me other than Arkansas: Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Auburn

I plan to major in: Mechanical engineering

The recruiting process is: Really just a grateful thing

If I couldn't play football, I would want to star in: Basketball

I'm happiest when I: Just do me.

My mom is always on me to do: My school work.

Favorite video game: Call of Duty

Favorite music: Any

Must watch TV show: Regular show

How would you spend a million dollars? I wouldn’t.

What super power would choose if given the option? Time

Favorite uniform color/combo: Red on Red

Team entrance song, if you could pick: I don’t know.

My two pet peeves are: Smacking food and being clean.

Who would you want to be stranded with on a deserted island: The boys

My perfect Thanksgiving dinner is: Every Thanksgiving

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Don't have one

I will never ever eat: Coleslaw

Favorite junk food: Cookies

Hobbies: Gaming

The one thing I could not live without is: Friends

Role model: Myself

Three words to describe me: Chill, funny, nice.