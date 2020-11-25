Prep Roundup

PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

Boys

Bentonville 68, LR Catholic 27

Bentonville scored the first 15 points and opened its season with a blowout over Little Rock Catholic in Little Rock.

Abel Hutchinson had 14 points to lead three players in double figures as the Tigers jumped out to a 19-5 lead after one quarter. Jaylen Lee and Owen Dehrmann each added 13 as Bentonville led 38-10 at halftime and 58-18 after three quarters.

The Tigers return to action next week with their home opener against Farmington.

LR Parkview 72, Bentonville West 53

Jaylen Thomas hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead Parkview to a nonconference victory Tuesday in Wolverine Arena.

Thomas hit a trio from behind the arc in the second quarter as Parkview outscored West 23-11 and turned a one-point lead into a 37-24 halftime cushion. The Patriots then led 54-37 after three quarters.

Coran Littrell added 16 and Keylon Harris 11 for Parkview, which finished with a dozen 3-pointers for half of its points. Riley Buccino had 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead West.

Berryville 55, Yellville-Summit 27

Landon Chester had 12 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter and led Berryville to a victory over Yellville-Summit.

Weston Teague added 14 for the Bobcats, who outscored the Panthers 23-9 in the third quarter and turned their 24-12 halftime lead into a comfortable 47-21 cushion.

Springdale High 62, Clarksville 30

The Red'Dogs jumped out to a 22-8 lead after one quarter and cruised from there in a nonconference win.

Dominique Hertin led the way for Springdale with 13 points. Anderson Issacks scored 12 and Anthony Thomas added 11 for the Red-Dogs.

Ozark 72, Huntsville 64 (OT)

Garrett Shaffer scored a game-high 28 points to lead the Hillbillies to an overtime win against Huntsville on Monday.

Jaxon Harris scored 20 and Cooper Watson added 12 for Ozark.

Hunter Davidson led the way for Huntsville with 19 points. Hayden Dotson scored 15 and Kross Easterling and Matthew Sisk scored 12 points each.

Mountainburg 53, Mulberry 30

Ethan Gregory poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Dragons to the win.

Sam Ortlieb added nine for Mountainburg (2-1).

GIRLS

Gravette 75, Rogers High 71

Shylee Morrison had 36 points as Gravette used a strong second-half performance to rally past Rogers for a nonconference win in King Arena.

Rogers led 37-33 at halftime, but the Lady Lions pulled within 55-53 after three quarters before outscoring the Lady Mounties 22-16 over the final 8 minutes.

Lizzy Ellis added 16 points for Gravette. Camiran Brockhoff had 16 points to lead four Rogers players in double figures, followed by Kate Miller with 13, Aubrey Treadwell with 12 and Presley Risenhoover with 11.

Clarksville 49, Springdale High 20

Clarksville outscored Springdale 17-4 in the second quarter and blew the game open.

The outburst helped the Lady Panthers (3-1) turn a six-point lead into a 29-10 halftime cushion, and Clarksville led 40-14 after three quarters.

Kenleigh Rieder led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, while Abby Domerese added 10.