Rig's toppling kills 2 Springdale women; biker dies in collision with car

Two Springdale women were killed Monday morning in a crash between an unloaded poultry truck and a sport utility vehicle on Arkansas 59, just north of Peterson Road near Gentry.

The accident resulted in the closing of the highway and rerouting traffic for nearly four hours.

According to a report Monday by the Arkansas State Police, a northbound 2018 Freightliner driven by Keondrick Banks, 33, of Lincoln was rounding a curve and began to roll over, landing and sliding on a southbound 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Ana Delia Mejia Flores, 45, and with passenger Flor Maribell Recinos, 38.

The accident occurred at 7 a.m. Traffic was detoured until about 11 a.m. Road conditions were reported as clear and dry.

Banks was taken to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

A Hot Springs Village man was killed early Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a car on Arkansas 7 north near Hot Springs Village, according to a state police report.

Travis Sheffield, 47, of Hot Springs Village, was southbound on Arkansas 7 on a 1998 Honda motorcycle around 7:15 a.m. when a northbound 2013 Hyundai Elantra reportedly failed to yield and turned left in front of him, according to the report.

Sheffield collided with the right passenger side of the Elantra, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Garland County Coroner Stuart Smedley.

The driver of the Elantra was not identified in the report and apparently was not injured. The report notes conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.