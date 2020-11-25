UNDER THE RADAR: Watson Chapel’s Damarione Woodson

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Watson Chapel’s Damarione Woodson.

Class: 2021

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Size: 6-0, 175 pounds

Stats: As a senior, he was targeted 82 times and caught 43 passes for 830 yards and 12 touchdowns. Woodson completed a pass for 18 yards. On defense he totaled 20 solo tackles — 6 assisted — 4 interceptions and 7 passes defended. He returned 6 kickoffs for 174 yards, and 6 punts for 79 yards.

Schools Showing Interest: Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello

Watson Chapel Coach Jared Dutton on Woodson:

“He really had a good offseason. He got his strength up. He’s always run good routes and had good hands and he really worked on his speed. The offseason carried over to the summer and he stepped up and was a leader. Going into the season, he wanted to be the man on the outside.”

Dutton on how Woodson rarely comes off the field:

“He played a little bit of defense his junior year but really stepped up and he was a two-way starter for us. In fact, probably rarely came off the field. He made plays in all three phases of the game. He had back-to-back games in the middle of our conference play with almost 200 yards receiving on offense and four touchdowns.

“His physical play carried over on defense and caught the attention of some college coaches. I really think he’s going to have a shot at the next level. He could really be a corner on the next level with his height and his agility and speed. He covered some of the best 5A receivers in our conference. Of course, he was playing offense and defense. I would be amazed by how well he could play if he didn't have to play offense, defense and special teams.”