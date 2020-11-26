Seniors win high school food drive

Morgan White (from left), David Carroll, Brooke White and Alyssa Darton serve as senior class representatives for Pine Bluff High School. (Special to The Commercial)

During the Thanksgiving season, students in ninth through 12th grades at Pine Bluff High School conduct a yearly competition of collecting the most canned goods for Turkey Court assembly, and this year, seniors rule.

The food is used to stock the shelves of Neighbor to Neighbor, St. Peter's Soup Kitchen, Delta Network Food Bank and the Salvation Army, according to a news release.

Initially, the Turkey Court was established to allow students to give back to the community. Each grade level competed to see which one could supply the most canned goods to local these nonprofits.

With the help of parents, teachers and community support, the victors of the canned food drive was the senior class this year.

The senior class collected 2,026 canned goods; the junior class collected 1,112; the sophomores collected 360; and the freshmen collected 142. The grand total of canned goods collected for the community was 3,650.

Senior participants were asked, "Why is it important to help families in the Pine Bluff community during Thanksgiving?"

Alyssa Darton stated: "It is important to help families in my community during Thanksgiving because the meaning of Thanksgiving is to give and bless others, and to be thankful for what you have."

Brooke White also responded.

"To me, Thanksgiving is not only a time to be thankful, but also a time of giving. We should be a blessing and servants in our community," White said.

David Carroll said: "It is a blessing to bless others! When you do good to others, you will receive a blessing in return."