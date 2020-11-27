Little Rock woman shot twice in leg, police say

A 58-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg Wednesday night while sitting in a car, Little Rock police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 10017 Chicot Road, about 3 miles east of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange, found Tina Marks of Little Rock in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Equinox, suffering from two gunshot wounds in her left leg, a police report states. Marks, who said she saw a red Chevrolet Impala when the bullets struck her, was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the report.

A resident at the address told officers that he was having a get-together, and that Marks was in her vehicle on the phone, when he heard the shots.

Police said investigators discovered bullet holes in the Chevrolet Equinox, as well as in three other vehicles and a home. No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.