Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Nov. 27

• GLORY CLOUD CHURCH OF ARKANSAS is inviting the community to a prayer gathering. "We are asking all clergy leaders, state leaders, local mayors, all elected officials and all people to join us at the Arkansas State Capitol on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 12 noon, to repent and pray and ask Father God Almighty to drive this evil coronavirus plague from our state and nation," Larry O. Walker, the pastor and prophet said in a news release.

• PILGRIM MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2507 Hill St., will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring picture identification.

• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host A Night of Love with Shell Marks at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. Marks is a local gospel music artist and a praise team leader at New Community. Guests will include Courtney Wright & Triumphant, Nu Emage, Keenon Coleman, Hearts, Johnson Family and Richard Roberts. The service is presented by Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church. New Community observes social distancing and health guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.) Hand sanitizers are located at each entrance and ushers offer masks to those who don't have them.

• THE CITY OF PINE BLUFF will host the 2020 Community Prayer and Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at 601 Main Street Plaza in downtown Pine Bluff. The community is invited to join in the special evening of festivities at Sixth Avenue and Main Street. "We will pray for safety, a bountiful holiday and blessings for all," a spokesman said.

• ST. JOHN AME CHURCH at Pine Bluff invites the community to join them in a weekly conference call prayer for deliverance from the coronavirus crisis. The conference call will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the pastor, Cecil L. Williams Jr. Participants must call in by 6:25 p.m. at 1-720-650-3030. The access code is 144-0205# . Details: www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff.

• ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 15th Avenue and Alabama Street, reopened its Saturday Soup Kitchen for carry out meals only. The kitchen will be open every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to the program held in the cafeteria, the red brick building, according to a news release.

• FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 501 W. Fifth Ave., will host the drive-thru fundraiser of the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4. The event takes the place of the funds raised during the annual Christmas luncheon. Supporters are encouraged to bring donations. Proceeds will be used to purchase essential items for the emergency shelter, to provide tuition to summer camp for less-fortunate children and other projects sponsored by Salvation Army. Donations may also be delivered or mailed to the Salvation Army, 501 E. 12th Ave., Pine Bluff, AR, 71601.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., will host rehearsals for a community praise dance team. Youth 5-15 years old are invited to participate in the team. There's no fee to participate. Practices will be held Tuesdays and Saturdays. Performances will be held weekly. For details, text Praise Dance to (870) 592-9136. Also, Unity announced that Tuesday nights are family nights with Bible study at 6 p.m. followed by personal financial education class at 7 p.m. The community is invited to attend. The church observes social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

