Troopers: 2 die in Jackson County after vehicle strikes tractor-trailer

Two people died last week after their vehicle struck a tractor-trailer as it backed into a private driveway in Jackson County, authorities said.

The crash happened on Arkansas 367 at Jackson County 307 just before 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 20, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash report. A Land Rover headed south hit the driver’s side of a tractor-trailer while it backed into a private driveway to park, the report states.

Troopers said the Land Rover’s driver, 20-year-old Ashley Steele of Bradford, and a passenger, 28-year-old Leslie Lewis of Newport, died as a result of the wreck. No other injuries were listed in the report.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Preliminary numbers indicate at least 568 people have died as a result of wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year.