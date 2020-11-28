Big 4th quarter pushes Arkansas past FGCU

Mike Neighbors looks on during Arkansas' 96-49 win over Oral Roberts on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. Photo Courtesy University of Arkansas communications. ( Walt Beazley )

Arkansas used a 26-point fourth quarter to rally for an 86-80 victory over Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.

The No. 14 Razorbacks (3-0) led for just 3 minutes, 19 seconds. A steal and layup by Erynn Barnum and a 3-pointer from Chelsea Dungee with 2:15 left in the game gave Arkansas the lead for good.

The Razorbacks had five players in double figures, and were led by Dungee who scored 25 points and went 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. Makayla Danield scored 15 points, Destiny Slocum and Amber Ramirez scored 12 apiece, and Taylah Thomas had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Slocum scored in double figures for the third consecutive game.

The Eagles (1-2), who are hosting the showcase, were led by junior guard Tishara Morehouse's 35 points on 14 of 20 shooting. Morehouse exited the game for just under three minutes in the fourth quarter, which allowed Arkansas to cut the FGCU lead from 69-62 to a 72-72 tie.

Arkansas was outscored from the 3-point line (33-18) and on fast-break points (23-17), but the Razorbacks scored 38 points in the paint and outrebounded FGCU 11-3 on the offensive glass.

The Razorbacks were 26 of 34 from the free throw line, compared to FGCU's 5 of 10.

FGCU took the lead in the first quarter, and expanded it to 33-22 with 7:32 left in the second quarter, but after a quick 5-0 run the Razorbacks never let the Eagles' lead get out to double digits again.

The Eagles had two starters foul out in the fourth quarter, Andrea Cecil and Tanner Bryant.

FGCU had a chance to take the lead with under 30 seconds to play, but a missed 3-pointer and a defensive rebound by Arkansas gave the Razorbacks the possession and eventually the game.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play No. 12 Maryland on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in their final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. The game will be the Razorbacks' fourth in five days.