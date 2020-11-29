Downtown Russellville to glow with lights

Ken Lederman, deputy fire marshal for the Russellville Fire Department, fluffed the city’s Christmas tree during its setup on Monday. The Christmas tree stands near Russellville’s Train Depot Park and will be officially lit during the Holiday Glow on Friday.

— Events are being canceled left and right, although a Christmas-tree lighting and letters to Santa are still in sight with a Downtown Holiday Glow in Russellville on Friday.

For the city of Russellville, the annual parade and usual holiday celebrations are on hold this year, but Danielle Housenick, executive director of Main Street Russellville, saw this as an opportunity for the city.

“It’s been hard to cancel or change so many of our events,” Housenick said. “We’re excited to be able to do something for the community. Even whenever it’s tough, we are still a community, and we have each other, and there are still things to celebrate in life. Certainly, the holiday season is one of them.”

The evening will feature a Hot Cocoa Sip and Stroll. Attendees may purchase a reusable cup, and participating businesses, merchants or vendors will offer a choice of cocoa, cider or additional beverages to warm up the evening.

A socially distanced Santa Claus will also be available on the east side of the Russellville Train Depot’s porch. Santa will only be allowed to wave to children and their families rather than hear wishes in his ear.

“Kids cannot get close to him or sit on his lap,” Housenick said. “We need to keep Santa very healthy because he’s very busy and has a lot of work to do.”

Safe interactions with Santa will be allowed as long as there is adherence to safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Photos may also be taken, with Santa in the background. There will be “Santa Security” to protect both Mr. Claus and his attendants.

Although Santa will not be available to participate in the usual fun, that does not mean letters can’t be sent to him. A North Pole mailbox will be near Santa so children can leave him their letters.

In due time, Santa’s elves will reply to each of the letters, as long as a return address is written on the envelope.

“Anything we can do to try and build new traditions or keep the traditions we have alive is what we’re really trying to do,” Housenick said.

At the Russellville Depot Park, a living Nativity scene will be available for viewing, and carolers will provide music.

At the end of the Downtown Holiday Glow, there will be a fireworks finale choreographed to Christmas music.

“We just want people to be able to socially distance to watch that,” Housenick said. “You can be in your car if you want to. There are a lot of ways you can enjoy that safely, and that’s what we’re hoping for.”

During the downtown fireworks show, North Arkansas Avenue will be shut down for safety purposes.

The event will all be brought together by Christmas lights, which will be put up on Monday. The city of Russellville will glow with extra holiday lights downtown.

The Russellville Chamber of Commerce will also host a Battle of the Bulbs Christmas light contest with three categories: resident, commercial and downtown businesses.

The winners of those three categories will be judged and announced during the Downtown Holiday Glow.

“This will be a reminder that there are still things to celebrate,” Housenick said. “I think it’s been a bleak year for most people, and we’ve been working pretty hard to keep community spirit alive. This is like a grand finale to that. Plus, maybe this will become a new tradition.”

Attendees are asked to wear a facial covering through the duration of the event, which will take place from 6-8 p.m. There will be marked boundaries to assist attendees in maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommended social-distancing measures.