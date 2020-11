STATE PLAYOFF SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Quarterback Austin Ledbetter and the Bryant Hornets defeated Conway 56-14 in the Class 7A semifinals and will seek their third consecutive state championship when they take on North Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Saturday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

FRIDAY'S SCORES

CLASS 7A SEMIFINALS

Bryant 56, Conway 14

North Little Rock 49, Cabot 42

CLASS 6A SEMIFINALS

Greenwood 51, Marion 7

Lake Hamilton 21, Sylvan Hills 20, OT

CLASS 5A QUARTERFINALS

Harrison 38, White Hall 35

Little Rock Christian 52, HS Lakeside 14

Pulaski Academy 53, Magnolia 29

Wynne 28, Texarkana 0

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

Crossett 28, Monticello 20

Dumas 36, Gosnell 30

Nashville 48, Elkins 6

Ozark 40, Pocahontas 14

Rivercrest 48, Prairie Grove 23

Shiloh Christian 28, Malvern 0

Stuttgart 23, Joe T. Robinson 20

Warren 35, Arkadelphia 20

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

Booneville 10, Osceola 7

Centerpoint 47,

Camden Harmony Grove 22

Glen Rose 21, Charleston 14

Harding Academy 45, Jessieville 14

Hoxie 48, Newport 28

McGehee 42, Lincoln 7

Paris 35, Greenland 12

Prescott 52, Melbourne 16

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Des Arc 38, Bigelow 22

Fordyce 47, Foreman 8

Gurdon 53, East Poinsett Co. 6

Junction City 48, Poyen 38

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

LR Christian at Harrison

Wynne at Pulaski Academy

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Dumas at Shiloh Christian

Ozark at Stuttgart

Warren at Nashville

Crossett at Rivercrest

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

Booneville at Harding Academy

Centerpoint at Glen Rose

McGehee at Prescott

Paris at Hoxie

CLASS 2A SEMIFINALS

Junction City at Des Arc

Fordyce at Gurdon

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

CLASS 7A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

North Little Rock vs. Bryant, 12:10 p.m. (AETN)

CLASS 6A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Lake Hamilton vs. Greenwood, 6:40 p.m. (AETN)

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Dumas-Shiloh Christian winner vs. Ozark-Stuttgart winner

Warren-Nashville winner vs. Crossett-Rivercrest winner

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Booneville-Harding Academy winner vs. Centerpoint-Glen Rose winner

McGehee-Prescott winner vs. Paris-Hoxie winner

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

LR Christian-Harrison winner vs. Wynne-Pulaski Academy winner, 12:10 p.m. (AETN)

CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Junction City-Des Arc winner vs. Fordyce-Gurdon winner, 6:40 p.m. (AETN)

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TBD, 12:10 p.m (AETN)

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TBD, 6:40 p.m. (AETN)

