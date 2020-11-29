NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 12 of the NFL season:

OFFENSIVE PLAYERS

TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 4-48 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Jets

SEASON 41-435 receiving, 3 TD in 10 games

RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)

THURSDAY 1-6 rushing, 2-21 receiving in victory over Cowboys

LAST WEEK 6-43 rushing, 3-26 receiving in victory over Bengals

SEASON 50-223 rushing, 1 TD, 46-338 receiving in 11 games

RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Detroit/Arkansas)

THURSDAY 1-5 rushing in loss to Texans

SEASON 1-5 rushing in 4 games

DEFENSIVE PLAYERS

S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)

THURSDAY 8 tackles in victory over Cowboys

LAST WEEK 9 tackles in victory over Bengals

SEASON 54 tackles, 2 sacks in 11 games

LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)

LAST WEEK 7 tackles, 1 sack in victory over Falcons

SEASON 66 tackles, 4 sacks in 10 games

DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 3 tackles in victory over Packers

SEASON 15 tackles in 10 games

CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Packers

SEASON 2 tackles in 6 games

DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)

LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Cowboys

SEASON 20 tackles, 1/2 sack in 10 games

SPECIAL TEAMS

P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)

LAST WEEK 5-41.8 net avg. in victory over Eagles

SEASON 33-38.4 net avg. in 10 games

NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK

DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)

OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)

RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)

LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)

WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)

TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)

WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)

OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)

OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)

LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)

OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)

TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)

DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)

PRACTICE SQUAD

QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)

TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)

LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)

WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)

DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)

DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)

INJURED RESERVE

WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)

CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)

DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)

NOTE Please send an email to tpearce@arkansasonline.com with additions or corrections to this list. To qualify, a player must have either gone to high school in Arkansas or attended college in Arkansas.