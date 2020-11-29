NFL Arkansans

• Players with Arkansas connections who are either active, inactive, on the practice squad or on injured reserve prior to Week 12 of the NFL season:
OFFENSIVE PLAYERS
TE HUNTER HENRY (Chargers/Pulaski Academy-Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 4-48 receiving, 1 TD in victory over Jets
SEASON 41-435 receiving, 3 TD in 10 games
RB J.D. McKISSIC (Washington/Arkansas State)
THURSDAY 1-6 rushing, 2-21 receiving in victory over Cowboys
LAST WEEK 6-43 rushing, 3-26 receiving in victory over Bengals
SEASON 50-223 rushing, 1 TD, 46-338 receiving in 11 games
RB JONATHAN WILLIAMS (Detroit/Arkansas)
THURSDAY 1-5 rushing in loss to Texans
SEASON 1-5 rushing in 4 games
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS
S KAMREN CURL (Washington/Arkansas)
THURSDAY 8 tackles in victory over Cowboys
LAST WEEK 9 tackles in victory over Bengals
SEASON 54 tackles, 2 sacks in 11 games
LB DEMARIO DAVIS (Saints/Arkansas State)
LAST WEEK 7 tackles, 1 sack in victory over Falcons
SEASON 66 tackles, 4 sacks in 10 games
DB GEORGE ODUM (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 3 tackles in victory over Packers
SEASON 15 tackles in 10 games
CB TREMON SMITH (Colts/Central Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 1 tackle in victory over Packers
SEASON 2 tackles in 6 games
DT ARMON WATTS (Vikings/Arkansas)
LAST WEEK 2 tackles in loss to Cowboys
SEASON 20 tackles, 1/2 sack in 10 games
SPECIAL TEAMS
P JAMIE GILLAN (Browns/UAPB)
LAST WEEK 5-41.8 net avg. in victory over Eagles
SEASON 33-38.4 net avg. in 10 games
NO STATISTICS LAST WEEK
DT McTELVIN AGIM (Broncos/Hope-Arkansas)
OL TERRON ARMSTEAD (Saints/UAPB)
RB ALEX COLLINS (Seahawks/Arkansas)
LB DRE GREENLAW (49ers/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
TE DEMETRIUS HARRIS (Bears/Jacksonville)
WR K.J. HILL (Chargers/North Little Rock)
TE TANNER HUDSON (Buccaneers/Southern Arkansas)
WR KIRK MERRITT (Dolphins/Arkansas State)
OL JASON PETERS (Eagles/Arkansas)
OL FRANK RAGNOW (Lions/Arkansas)
LB RANDY RAMSEY (Packers/Arkansas)
OL DAN SKIPPER (Lions/Arkansas)
TE JEREMY SPRINKLE (Washington/White Hall-Arkansas)
DE DEATRICH WISE (Patriots/Arkansas)
PRACTICE SQUAD
QB BRANDON ALLEN (Bengals/Fayetteville-Arkansas)
TE CHASE HARRELL (49ers/Arkansas)
LB DE'JON HARRIS (Packers/Arkansas)
WR CODY HOLLISTER (Titans/Arkansas)
DL JEREMIAH LEDBETTER (Buccaneers/Arkansas)
DT T.J. SMITH (Chargers/Arkansas)
INJURED RESERVE
WR OMAR BAYLESS (Panthers/Arkansas State)
CB KABION ENTO (Packers/PB Dollarway)
DE TREY FLOWERS (Lions/Arkansas)
