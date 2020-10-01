• Bill Dwyer, police commissioner of Warren, Mich., said a 24-year-old white man was charged with ethnic intimidation and other counts after reportedly shooting into the home of a Black family after they put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window.

• Raymond Rodio III, 49, a Long Island, N.Y., man who pleaded guilty to running a sex trafficking and prostitution ring that included a "sex dungeon" in his parents' South Beach home, was sentenced to 9½ years in prison.

• Jacques Mathieu, 51, a Haitian man living in Tucker, Ga., pleaded guilty to trying to smuggle 12 firearms and about 36,000 rounds of ammunition to Haiti by hiding them in a car he planned to ship from Florida.

• Tom Barrett, the mayor of Milwaukee, said police are searching for the person who opened fire while driving past a funeral home, wounding seven people ranging in age from 24 to 48 as they attended the funeral of a 26-year-old shooting victim.

• Haven Sooter, 43, of St. Charles, Mo., who was driving in a 2016 street race when his vehicle slammed into an SUV at 80 mph killing a 73-year-old woman, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

• Johnathan Rossmoine, 36, was charged with several sex crimes after the parents of a teenager in Spring Hill, Fla., discovered the Louisiana man in the closet of their daughter's bedroom where he had been hiding since mid-August, coming out only when they left for work, investigators said.

• Stephen Singleton, 72, a former president of the Cullman, Ala., Lion's Club, which sponsors the Cullman County fair, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay restitution after he pleaded guilty to stealing $365,291 from the fair association over seven years.

• Brad Wells, the police chief of Wood River, Ill., said a 14-year-old boy fleeing police in a car stolen from a dealership was killed when the vehicle collided with another stolen car taken from the same dealership driven by a 16-year-old who was also being pursued by police.

• Steve Nichols, chief executive of a zoo in Lincolnshire, England, said five gray parrots that joined the sanctuary's parrot colony this summer had to be separated to protect young patrons after the birds kept prompting one another to use foul language, although the swearing birds "brought a big smile" to adults dealing with "a really hard year."