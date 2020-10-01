Sections
Police: Man arrested in Hot Springs stabbing that left victim critically injured

by Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 10:07 a.m.
Hot Springs police on Wednesday arrested a 58-year-old man in a stabbing that left the victim critically injured, authorities said

Albert Mitchell has been charged with first-degree battery, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison, according to an online inmate roster. Mitchell, who also had a warrant for failure to comply, was being held in lieu of a $2,500 bond, the roster states.

At around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to 805 Illinois St. regarding a stabbing and found a female victim with multiple wounds in her upper torso, according to a news release by Hot Springs police. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was in critical condition at the time of the release.

Mitchell was arrested and was booked into the jail shortly before 5 p.m. He remained there Thursday morning, according to the inmate roster.

