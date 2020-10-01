Singer, songwriter Mac Davis dies at 78

Musician Mac Davis performs at the Texas Film Awards in Austin, Texas on March 6, 2014. Davis, a country star and Elvis songwriter, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 after heart surgery. He was 78. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

NASHVILLE -- Country music star Mac Davis, who launched his career crafting the Elvis Presley hits "A Little Less Conversation" and "In the Ghetto," and whose own hits include "Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me," has died. He was 78.

His longtime manager Jim Morey said in a news release that Davis died Tuesday in Nashville after heart surgery and was surrounded by family and friends.

Davis, who had a long and varied career in music for decades as a writer, singer, actor and TV host, was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. He was named 1974's entertainer of the year by the Academy of Country Music and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Thank you, dear Lord Jesus, for letting us know the man to whom you gave the most incredible talent," said Reba McEntire in a statement. "He entertained and spread joy to so many people. What a wonderful legacy he left all of us with his music. Mac was one of a kind. I'm so blessed to have been one of his many friends."

Born in Lubbock, Texas, and raised in Georgia, Davis was inspired by fellow Lubbock native Buddy Holly, but it was Presley who gave him his first musical big break. Davis worked as a staff songwriter in Los Angeles for Nancy Sinatra's publishing company when in 1968 Presley recorded the funky "A Little Less Conversation," which Davis had written with Aretha Franklin in mind.

Although it had a little success at the time, the song became a bigger hit after Presley's death, being covered by more than 30 artists and topping charts everywhere from Canada to Denmark. Davis' most licensed TV soundtrack song, "A Little Less Conversation" reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom in 2002 after it was used in a Nike commercial and was featured in the hit movie "Ocean's 11."

Davis also helped craft the sentimental "Memories" that was a cornerstone of Presley's celebrated 1968 comeback TV special, and two other songs that were key to Presley's revival: The somber ballads "In the Ghetto" and "Don't Cry Daddy." Both were top 10 singles and marked the rare times Presley covered material with any kind of political or social message.

Davis got a recording deal of his own in 1970, recording "Hooked on Music," "It's Hard to be Humble," and "Texas in my Rearview Mirror," and getting crossover success on pop charts. He had his own TV series, "The Mac Davis Show" on NBC, and acted in TV and film, including alongside Nick Nolte in the football film "North Dallas Forty." He even starred on Broadway, in "The Will Rogers Follies" and toured with the musical. The group Gallery had a hit on his song "I Believe in Music."

He also wrote songs recorded by Kenny Rogers ("Something's Burning"), Dolly Parton ("White Limozeen") and Ray Price ("Lonesomest Lonesome"). He was still writing later in life, getting co-writing credits on songs by Avicii ("Addicted to You") and Bruno Mars ("Young Girls.")

"Today our country community lost an amazing entertainer, songwriter and artist," said Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association. "I remember watching Mac's TV show as a kid as well as his three years co-hosting the CMA Awards with Barbara Mandrell, which proved his command of the TV medium as well as the music."

FILE - Mac Davis and his wife Lise Kristen Gerard appear at the 63rd Annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 3, 2015. Davis, a country star and Elvis songwriter, died on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 after heart surgery. He was 78. Davis started his career writing hits for Presley, including “A Little Less Conversation” and “In the Ghetto.” The Lubbock, Texas-native had a varied career over the years as a singer, actor and TV host and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2006. He was named ACM entertainer of the year in 1974 after the success of songs like “Baby Don't Get Hooked on Me.” (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)