Fayetteville police in standoff after shots fired in dispute

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police say a 3 a.m. domestic disturbance in an apartment on Whitham Avenue escalated into an incident where shots were fired. Officers were still working seven hours later to persuade a man to surrender.

Officers were sent to 341 N. Whitham Ave, Apt. 3B8, after a report of a shooting, according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy, spokesman for the Fayetteville Police Department.

"We had a situation where are a man and a woman were involved in a domestic situation, and from there some shots were fired," Murphy said. "The woman got out of the apartment, and the man stayed inside. We backed off and are working with his family to try and get him the services he needs."

Steve Harrison with the Central Emergency Medical Services said no one at the scene required medical attention.

Murphy said around 10 a.m. officers were still trying to persuade the man to leave the apartment.