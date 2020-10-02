• Stephen Doherty, a police captain in Haverhill, Mass., said an emu named Kermit who escaped when a gust of wind opened a sanctuary gate, allowing the big bird to roam city streets for about two hours, was captured when he was offered a pear from a nearby tree.

• Jimmy Carter marked his 96th birthday Thursday, the latest milestone for the longest-lived U.S. president, at his home in Plains, Ga., after largely receding from public view amid the coronavirus pandemic and other health challenges.

• Alain Robert, a French urban climber known as "Spiderman" for his daring stunts, faces a criminal investigation and a fine after scaling one of Frankfurt, Germany's tallest buildings at 545 feet while untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.

• Sue Burgess, who won $1,000 in a second-chance lottery drawing, isn't getting her payoff because the certified letter she sent through the mail to Florida lottery headquarters in Tallahassee never arrived, and officials told her "no ticket, no prize."

• Michael Frederick Jr., a white man accused of firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family that had a Black Lives Matter sign in the front window, asked for forgiveness during a court hearing, saying, "I'm extremely regretful of what I did."

• Couy Griffin, the Cowboys for Trump leader, has been banned from Mescalero Apaches' tribal land in New Mexico over Facebook videos he posted, including one titled "Cowboys and Indians" that showed him laughing as he participated in a traditional Apache blessing, after the tribe said the videos "harmed the community" and spread false information.

• Jasmine Mays, a psychology major at Villanova University, networked and amassed donations to create a covid-19 Prevention Pantry, a free resource of cleaning, health preservation and feel-better products for students, saying "I always want to do stuff to help people."

• Gerrell Talbert of Labadieville, La., told that he'd be jailed for contempt of court, ran from the courtroom and through a first-floor window 12 feet off the ground, then was treated for his injuries and arrested on new charges of escape and felony damage to property, authorities said.

• Lyda Krewson, mayor of St. Louis, announced that trick-or-treating will be allowed in the city this Halloween, though social distancing and mask requirements will be in effect.