Man faces charges in slayings of two people

A Scott County man was charged this week with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of his grandmother and her husband.

Dustin Wayne Shores, 35, told police he received an "order" from a higher power to kill Martha and Bob Slagle of Boles, according to an affidavit from Special Agent Joshua Arnold of the Arkansas State Police. Charges were filed Monday.

About 1:10 a.m. on Aug. 24, the Scott County sheriff's office received a 911 call requesting assistance in the Boles area. The caller identified himself as Bob Slagle and said he had cut his foot.

When deputies arrived, they found a nude man sitting in a recliner in the front room and a bloody knife on the floor, according to the affidavit.

The man told deputies he was Bob Slagle and presented Slagle's identification card.

"The deputy knew Bob Slagle and was certain that the male sitting before him was not in fact Bob Slagle," wrote Arnold.

Deputies searched the residence and found the bodies of Martha, 69, and Bob Slagle, 81, on the bedroom floor.

Shores told state police investigators that "everyone he knew were always trying to kill him and he felt they were dimming his light," according to the affidavit. "Shores stated that people would constantly tell him to take his pills and go lay down."

"Shores indicated the higher power he was referring to was Biblical," wrote Arnold.

After hearing this voice, Shores told police he broke the gun cabinet glass and pulled out a rifle.

"Shores stated he entered the Slagles bedroom and fired a round and told them to 'get the f* up,'" wrote Arnold. "According to Shores, the Slagles tried to tell him to calm down, but he entered the bedroom and immediately struck Martha in the head with the butt of the rifle, causing her to collapse. Shores then attacked Bob Slagle, striking him with the butt of the rifle."

After beating the couple with the rifle, Shores got several knifes from the kitchen and began to stab them, according to the affidavit.

"Autopsies were conducted on both victims by the State Medical Examiner who determined Bob Slagle's death was due to multiple blunt and sharp force injuries and Martha Slagle's death was the result of multiple blunt force injuries," wrote Arnold.