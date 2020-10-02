Sonic in Little Rock robbed at gunpoint, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A Sonic in Little Rock was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday, police said.

Two workers told officers they were at the restaurant, 9420 N. Rodney Parham Road, around 5:45 a.m. when they heard someone kicking the glass front door, according to a report by Little Rock police.

Authorities said the pair tried to escape through a backdoor, but the robber caught one in the parking lot and forced her back into the building at gunpoint.

He made her open the safe, took an unknown amount of money and then forced her into the freezer, according to the report.

The gunman was seen by a separate witness running away northbound on Towne Oaks Drive.

No suspect was listed in the report.