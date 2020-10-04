Bankruptcy Watch

ALEXANDER Alton Edward and Anita Gail Sheffield, 11816 Jody Drive, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

AMITY Michele Green, 1280 Alpine Road, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

BALD KNOB Christopher D. and Micah M. Snyder, 748 Ark. 258, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

BAUXITE Robert Seth Morgan, 24919 S. Sardis Road, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

BEEBE Crystal R. Lovston, 107 Pierce Drive, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

BENTON Rochelle McIntyre (aka Rochelle Smith), 3023 Greenbrier Drive, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Stacie N. Watson (aka Stacy N. Watson), 3097 Abbey Cove, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Colton Seth and Katisha Nicole Higgins (fka Katisha Nicole Brice, Katisha Nicole Torix), 2405 S.E. Ninth St., Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jenny C. Xaysanasy (aka Jenny Vargasaka, Jenny C. Xaysanasy-Vargasaka, Jenny Vargas-Xaysanasy), 1705 S.E. 21st St., Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

Kayla Sue Eubanks (fka Kayla Sue Murry), P.O. Box 26, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

BROOKLAND Victoria Robyn Perrin, 119 Hays, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

BRYANT Danielle Boyce (aka Danielle Williams), 209 Suncrest St., Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

Gary L. Anderson III, 402 Brookside Drive, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Lisa P. Hawkins, 5003 Cyclone St., Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Mildred Yates and Angela Adams (aka Mildred Mae Martin, Mildred Yates-Weathers), 4008 Stillman Loop, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Rickey Trotter, 3308 Whirlwind St., Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Robert Howard Gaston, 3507 Henson Place, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

Stacy Herring, 809 S.W. Fourth St., Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

CABOT Geneva Sue Bynum, 5695 Ark. 89 South, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

Jessica Lynn Runyon, 19 Fox Run Drive, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

CENTERTON Teresa Renee Mims (fka Teresa Renee Berk), 938 Oak Crossing Drive, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

CLARKSVILLE Mark Smith, 1551 County Road 3411, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Brandy M. Baumer, 2940 Cloudberry Drive, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

Kendra Diane Baumer, 2120 Rainbow Drive, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

CROSSETT Ruby Francisca Scates, P.O. Box 541, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

DARDANELLE Paul D. and Jessica N. Kimble, 19251 Ark. 7 North, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

DERMOTT Katherine Denise Cobb, 110 Collins East Third, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

DEVALLS BLUFF Anthony B. Ingle, 545 Dollar Road, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

EMERSON Laqudia DeShawn Evans, P.O. Box 45, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

EMMET Diana Gail Stovall (aka Diana G. Dickerson), 609 S. Main St., Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

FAIRFIELD BAY George Newton and Etta Penelope Neal, 102 Eagle Ridge Trace, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Michael V. Mansfield, 249 W. Village Lake Drive Apt. 4, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

FLIPPIN Martin Cox, 183 County Road 7058, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Arthur Steven Cain, 5500 Yantis St., Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

Connie R. Gamble (fka Connie Decker), 3312 Joliet Ave., Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

Felicia Ann Wiggins, 3020 N. 50th St., Apt. 521, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jade Nikita Olsen (fka Jade Green, Jade Blish), 4801 Rogers Ave., Apt. 19, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

GENTRY John Paul Smith Jr., 213 N. Otis Ave., Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

GREENWOOD Hayley Nicole Graham (aka Hayley Nicole Helms), 106 Spuce St., Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

Joslin Marschewski, 1187 Mountain Valley Road, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

HARRISBURG Rickie David Sanders, 7628 Newsome Lane, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

HEBER SPRINGS Tonya McLaughlin (aka Tonya McLaughlin-Martin), 150 Long Branch Road, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Aretha Gatlin, P.O. Box 148, Sept. 27, 2020, Chapter 13.

Teresa L. Brown (aka Teresa Lynn Worthy, Teresa Lynn Brown-Worthy), 707 N. Fourth, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Ashley A. Daniels Martin, 600 Higdon Ferry, Unit 601, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Bruce Evan Fraser, 268 Razorback Drive, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Edward Bryan Waltman, 240 Matthews Drive, Apt. E70, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

Edward E. and Renee' Magness Bartholomae, 155 Jackson Manor Court, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Frederick Doug Newburn (aka Doug Newburn), 503 Grove St., Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Lakesha Canada, 112 A Clubhouse Circle, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

Landon Tyler Sigrist, 436 Kirschwood Drive, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Adrien L. Davis, 1512 Rebel Drive, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

Hugh Waymon and Samantha Marie Johnson, 950 Military Road, No. 111, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Moncheria D. Scott, 11215 Johnna Lane, Lot C, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Callie Leigh Gibson (aka Callie Leigh Partee), 2100 Greenleaf Trail, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

Chadd Wayne and Christine Jean Hall (fka Christine Jean Lancaster), 959 County Road 702, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

Dianna Hope Porchet, 2529 Greenbriar Drive, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Helen Marie Hancock, 5119 Industrial Drive, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

James and Karen Burns, 335 County Road 7743, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

Lana Faye King, 510 S. McClure St., Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

Ronald Shawn Waldroop, 2204 Hurst Lane Apt. A, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

JUDSONIA Nancy Arline Bright, 1803 Wade Ave., Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

LAVACA Katrina Helen and Travis Eugene Winchester, 3002 Ark. 255 West, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Ashantia Pride (fka Ashantia Clark, Ashantia Clark-Pride, Ashantia Muhammad), 5723 Valley Drive Apt. 3, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

Bob P. Best (aka Bob P. Best), 701 Green Mountain Drive, No. 1912, Sept. 26, 2020, Chapter 13.

Eric Cunningham, 719 Brookside Drive, Apt. 7, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

Gladys Hatton, 2416 W. Daisy Bates Drive, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Ida B. Jones, 1815 S. Taylor, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Roshaunda L. Bryant, P.O. Box 21511, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

Sharon N. Stroud, 101 Springwood Drive, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

LONOKE Tess Looney (aka Tess Kukkola, Tess Elizandro), 1086 South Kerr Road, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

LONSDALE John M. and Kandace N. Brown, 182 Applewood Trail, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

MABELVALE Glenn Ledale and Cynthia Anntionette Stewart, 1071 Charing Cross Circle, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

MALVERN James Eugene and Linda Maye Otts, 3999 Military Cutoff Road, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

Margaret Catherine Stueart (dba Stueart Counseling), 167 Basin Creek Trail, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

MAUMELLE Edgar Allen Porchia Jr., 1521 Milligan Drive, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

Leila J. Autry, 7355 River Pointe Drive, Apt. 20, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

MAYFLOWER Brannon Runions, 14 Reliance Court, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

MCCRORY James L. Johnson, 10168 Ark. 145, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

MCRAE Maria Elaine King, 183 Jones Putman Road, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

MENA Eric and Susan Moore, 265 County Road 676, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

MONETTE Jeffrey Scott and Sheri Jean Higginbotham, 507 Virginia Ave., Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

MONTICELLO William Anthony and Tina Lanell Burton, 557 Bowser Road, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Brook Chunn (aka Brooke Chunn), 2400 McCain Blvd., Apt. 2030, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

Gordon Scott Baumer, 2216 Sasser Court, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jason and Anna Kyle (aka Anna Mahnken), 3 Fox Den Court, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Lassandra Green (aka San Green), 2412 Ella Court, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Nekari S. Gibbs, 5712 Sonora Drive, Apt. B, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

Ross Schultz, 2043 Buffalo Trail, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

Ruby A. Young (aka Ruby A. Clay, Ruby A. Walker), 15307 Christopher Place No. B, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Bertha D. Haywood, 4837 County Road 721, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Derrick R. and Melanie R. Morris (fka Melanie R. Norks), 39 Jamison Drive, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

PEARCY Kathy Newton, 230 S. Ross Maddox Road, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Angelica Ryles, 5000 W. 16th, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Janet Lynn Penn, 1800 Dixon Lane, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

Marquita Deshay Shelton, 1210 S. Cedar St., Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

Mary A. Jackson, P.O. Box 7884, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Melissa Cox (aka Melissa Cox Howlett), 1409 Lindsey Drive, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Sandra D. Lever, 5 Bonnie Park Drive, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

Shaneisha Joynette Anderson (fka Shaneisha Briggs), 3104 Almetta Drive, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

PLEASANT PLAINS Cory Mitchell Williams, 126 Running Deer Lane, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

RISON John and Nancy York, 430 Jack White Road, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

Krystle Lyn and James Robert Chastain II, 6660 Rodgers Road East, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Arthur D. and Florence R. Curtis, 2501 N. 22nd St., Apt. 131, Sept. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

Connie Diane French, 15964 Railroad Cut Road, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Jethro Micah Neeriemer, 504 W. Easy St., Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

Melissa Lee Allen (fka Melissa Lee McGee), 1104 Will Rogers Drive, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

Steven Christopher McCarthy, 15039 Ark. 94, Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

Travis C. and Autumn J. Nichols, 5707 W. Stoney Creek Drive, Sept. 27, 2020, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Andre T. Horton Jr., 5 Colonial Heights St., Apt. 1, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

James Mack Stipes Sr., 102 Woodland Drive, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

SHERWOOD Amy Marie Jones (fka Amy Marie Buehlig), 12441 Maryland Place, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 7.

SPRINGDALE Debra J. Burley (aka Debra Vester), 2500 Melody Lane, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

STAR CITY Keith Allen and Kay Collins Etue (fdba Lucky Cleaners & Services, LLC), 202 Morrison, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 13.

STEPHENS Ketia Annette Torrence, 391 Sawmill Road, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Millie Faye Young, 7 Young Lane, Sept. 29, 2020, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN Danny R. Burcham and Chelsey K. Decker, 501 Spruce St., Sept. 24, 2020, Chapter 7.

VILONIA Matthew R. Hodge, 11 Ruby June St., Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 13.

Virginia W. Harris, 23 Bittersweet Lane, Apartment B, Sept. 28, 2020, Chapter 7.

WARD John C. and Jennifer L. O'Brien, 27 Cottonwood Lane, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.

WARREN Brewster Logging Company, Inc., 147 County Road 23, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

WEST MEMPHIS Thomas M. and Janice L. Boutreis, 327 South Worthington, Sept. 23, 2020, Chapter 7.

WHITE HALL Joseph Franklin and Kelly Suzanne Hill, 3001 Kenley Road, Sept. 25, 2020, Chapter 7.