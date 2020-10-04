Business People

AGRICULTURE

The Southern Association of Agricultural Experiment Station Directors has appointed Gary Thompson as executive director.

Corey Cornelious was recently named the Environmental Quality Incentives Program coordinator for the USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service in Arkansas.

ARCHITECTURE

David Long has joined Cromwell Architects Engineers in the firm's Springdale office.

HIGHER EDUCATION

Dr. Suzzette Shaw Goldman has been named assistant professor of hospitality and tourism management for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

LEGAL

Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC announced that Steven W. Quattlebaum has been elected to the position of National Vice President of the American Board of Trial Advocates beginning in 2021.

MEDICINE

Arkansas Prostate Cancer Foundation Executive Director Chris Collier has been elected to the Arkansas Cancer Coalition Board of Directors.

Dr. Rodrigo Valdes-Rodriguez has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as a dermatologist.

Baptist Health and Practice Plus recently made changes to their leadership teams. Callie Parks has joined Practice Plus and Baptist Health as associate vice president of ambulatory innovation and John Neumeier has been promoted to associate vice president of credentialing, managed care, professional network and practice acquisitions at Practice Plus.

NONPROFIT

The Southeast regional office of Ducks Unlimited has hired Jakeb Spears, as its new state waterfowl biologist.

The Arkansas PBS Foundation Board has chosen Marge Betley to serve as chief executive of the Arkansas PBS Foundation.

The Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce has hired Raymond Omar Long as director of business retention and expansion.

TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies has hired Elijah Chambers as cybersecurity apprentice.

