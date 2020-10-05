Pursuit in northeast Arkansas ends in fatal crash, police say

A robbery suspect was killed during a pursuit Saturday with Jonesboro and state police, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a robbery call at Dollar General, 5431 Southwest Drive, according to a Facebook post by the Jonesboro Police Department. The post did not specify the time of the call.

Witnesses said the suspect vehicle fled north on Southwest Drive, the post states. The driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop, according to the post, and crashed during the pursuit with Jonesboro and state police.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to area hospitals. The post did not identify the driver, nor state whether the three people were passengers in the vehicle.

A call Monday morning to Jonesboro police for more information was not immediately returned.