Marriage Licenses

Victor Conde, 33, of Sherwood and Amanda Orellana, 30, of Miami, Fla.

Tomeka Smith, 37, and Terrance Anderson, 32, both of Little Rock.

Jonathan Taylor, 24, and Sarah Brister, 22, both of Little Rock.

Mehr Khan, 20, and Shahkar Khan, 25, both of Little Rock.

Brandon George, 23, and Christine Hall, 25, both of Sherwood.

Ashley Porter, 26, and Tekeevan Dillard, 27, both of Little Rock.

Makayla Ealy, 24, and Ian Hall, 24, both of Ann Arbor, Mich.

Stephen Landry, 33, of Benton and Kristin Glombowski, 32, of Cabot.

Trevor Stevenson, 30, and Julia Redditt, 25, both of Little Rock.

Dennis Whittaker, 45, and Jessica Sutton, 45, both of Cabot.

Gabriel Rhynes, 30, and Mariska Jordan, 28, both of Benton.

Chandler Griggs, 23, and Taylor Mack, 20, both of Jacksonville.

Dylan Spann, 23, and Alissa Nash, 21, both of Maumelle.

Julie Pruss, 32, and Nicholas Gunther, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Perry Young, 30, and Tyler Escobar, 25, both of North Little Rock.

William Hezel, 34 and Kathryn Hutchins, 29, both of Little Rock.

Antonio Metoyer, 23, and Alondra Torres, 21, both of Austin.

Christopher Weiand, 31, and Tyleranne Webb, 32, both of Maumelle.

Michael Ficklin, 43, and Sikia Brent, 41, both of Little Rock.

John Lemons, 35, and Christina Mosher, 34, both of North Little Rock.

Jessica Miller, 33, and Tyler Bailey, 33, both of Little Rock.

Jacques Valley, 38, and Demetrius Smith, 31, both of Mabelvale.

Kelli Elkin, 24, of Little Rock and Gabriel Collins, 25, of Bryant.

Jesse Dorsey, 41, and Leah Gooding, 39, both of Little Rock.

Chloe Thomason, 23, and Ryan Johnson, 23, both of Sherwood.

Divorces

FILED

20-3119. Jesse Lawson v. Sarah Lawson.

20-3122. M. Lucille Huffman v. J. Earl Huffman.

20-3120. Wendell Davis v. Keysa Davis.

20-3123. Melinda Spradling v. Thornton Spradling Jr.

20-3125. Tina Freeman v. Brian Freeman.

GRANTED

16-4741. Tiffany Ndege v. Eric Ndege.

17-4760. Sonia Rios v. Nicholas Rios.

20-1668. Ashley Webb v. Nathan Webb.

20-1988. Elizabeth Baker v. Christopher Baker.

20-2186. Jennifer Fitzpatrick v. Michael Fitzpatrick.