Hill reports $1M added to war chest in third quarter

Rep. French Hill, R-Ark., speaks on the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in this April 23, 2020, file image from video. Hill is one of the members of the Congressional Oversight Commission that is overseeing stimulus spending from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. (AP / House Television )

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. French Hill raised just more than $1 million for his reelection bid during the third quarter, his campaign said Wednesday.

As of Sept. 30, the Little Rock Republican had cash on hand of $1.14 million.

Hill's Democratic challenger, state Sen. Joyce Elliott of Little Rock, raised more than $1.4 million during the same period, her campaign said Tuesday.

Elliott declined to reveal her cash on hand.

The quarterly reports, which include contributions, expenditures and donor information, must be filed with the Federal Election Commission but aren't due until Oct. 15.

This is the second consecutive quarter that Elliott outraised the three-term incumbent.

[RELATED: Full coverage of elections in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/elections/]

In a written statement, Hill's campaign manager Judith Goodson, portrayed the election finances as solid.

"The tremendous showing of support for Congressman French Hill in the third quarter has put our campaign in a strong position as we head into the final weeks of the election," she said.

She also criticized Elliott, linking her to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.

"We are confident our message is resonating with voters because Arkansans want lower taxes -- not the Biden-Elliott-backed $4 trillion tax hike; they want affordable health care with protections for preexisting conditions -- not the Bernie Sanders-Elliott-backed full government takeover of health care; and all Arkansans want to know that their families -- and neighborhoods -- will be protected, which is why law enforcement supports French Hill, not Joyce Elliott," she said.

In a written statement, Elliott campaign spokesman Neil Goodman contrasted the two candidates' fundraising totals.

"Unlike Congressman Hill, Senator Elliott always puts people before corporate special interests. No surprise she's receiving this record-breaking grassroots support while Congressman Hill continues to disappoint," he said.

Reached by phone, Goodman said Elliott has never backed Medicare for all and supports lowering taxes on middle- and working-class families.

"It's a shame that Congressman Hill doesn't have a positive record of his own to run on, such that they resort to these completely fabricated attacks. The people of Arkansas deserve better," Goodman said.

The 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of Central Arkansas, has long been the most competitive race in the state.

In recent years in the race for that seat, Democrats have carried Pulaski County, but have failed to carry the other counties -- Saline, Faulkner, White, Conway, Perry and Van Buren -- in the district.

Hill defeated former North Little Rock Mayor Patrick Hays in 2014 to claim the seat, capturing 51.9% of the vote. Two years later, facing former Little Rock School Board member Dianne Curry, he nearly carried Pulaski County, finishing with 58.3% of the vote overall.

In 2018, Hill defeated then-state Rep. Clarke Tucker of Little Rock 52.1% to 45.8% with Libertarian Joe Swafford capturing the other 2%.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is targeting Arkansas' 2nd Congressional District again this election.

A Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College survey last month showed Hill leading Elliott, 47.5% to 46%.

The poll of 698 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

With polling showing a close race, outside groups have begun pouring money into advertising.

Last month, the National Education Association, BlackPAC and Women Vote! announced plans for a million-dollar "independent expenditure program" to aid Elliott's campaign, including radio, television and digital ads, and mailers.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has also reserved $330,000 in advertising space targeting Hill, Politico reported last month.

Around the same time, a Republican super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, announced that it was spending $500,000 to oppose Elliott.

On Tuesday, the American Bankers Association and the Arkansas Bankers Association announced that they would run ads to boost Hill's campaign.

University of Arkansas political science professor Janine Parry said Little Rock television stations continue to benefit from the perceived closeness of the race, pointing to the heavy campaign ad spending.

Democrats are showing "some confidence ... and some boldness that we haven't seen" in recent election cycles, she said.

"It's been a while since we've been on the radar, I guess. National Democrats are paying attention," she said.

Elliott, a former teacher and longtime state legislator, is a strong challenger, running in the right district in the right year, Parry said.

"If there were a candidate and if there were an environment for a Democrat to win a U.S. House seat in Arkansas in the near future, I think this is it," she said.