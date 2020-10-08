• Chuck Williams, 64, quietly resigned as director of Georgia's Forestry Commission after being arrested, accused of switching price tags on two saws at a hardware store, an incident not mentioned by Gov. Brian Kemp when he appointed an interim director in September.

• T.J. Abumayyaleh, a Minneapolis grocery store worker, said security video recorded a man wearing a small mask over a ski mask use red spray paint to deface a mural dedicated to George Floyd, whose death at the hands of police sparked nationwide protests.

• Don Kleine, elected as a Democrat to be the prosecutor in Douglas County, Neb., switched parties and registered as a Republican after the Nebraska Democratic Party passed a resolution criticizing his decision not to file charges against a white bar owner who fatally shot a Black man during civil-rights protests.

• Bishop Amfilohije, 82, head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, which led months of protests against the Balkan state's pro-Western government, has been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus.

• Addison Cox, 27, of Warren and Michael Rolerson, 30, of Searsmont were both fired as Rockland, Maine, police officers and face animal-cruelty charges after video appeared on social media of the two using their batons to beat porcupines to death while on duty, authorities said.

• Shannon Bradley, 26, of Washington, Mo., convicted of providing the heroin and fentanyl to a couple in 2017 that led to a woman dying of an overdose, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, U.S. prosecutors said.

• Shawn Ferguson, New Orleans' police superintendent, said a 29-year-old, off-duty volunteer police officer working as a private security guard at a housing complex shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at the officer and refused to drop the weapon.

• Barry Stamps, 56, a Hoover, Ala., police officer, and his wife, Mary, 34, who were pulled over for speeding and failure to use a turn signal, were arrested after Birmingham police found cocaine and marijuana inside their vehicle, authorities said.

• Pham Doan Trang, 42, a prominent Vietnamese dissident and blogger, was arrested in Ho Chi Minh City on charges of producing, possessing and spreading documents opposing the government just hours after Vietnamese and United States officials finished an annual human-rights dialogue.