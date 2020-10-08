Police: 2 sought in fatal shooting of Ashdown man

ASHDOWN — Police are looking for two suspects in the fatal shooting of an Ashdown man Tuesday.

At 8:39 p.m., the Little River County sheriff's office received a phone call that gunshots were heard somewhere near an area hospital, according to Ashdown police. Officers searched nearby but were unable to locate anything, police said.

About eight minutes later, an Ashdown resident called and reported a man laying in his yard.

Police said officers arrived and found 48-year-old Dennis Graves facedown in the driveway, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A Facebook post by Ashdown police names Cheleka Johnson and Corey Garfield as suspects in Graves' death. They are wanted on first-degree murder charges, the post states.

The investigation is ongoing.