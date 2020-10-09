This Week's Prep Football Matchups

Stephen Dyson (5) of Bentonville West gets tackled by Eduardo Hernandez (2) of Springdale at Wolverine Stadium, Centerton, Arkansas on Friday, October 2,, 2020 / Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/ David Beach

CLASS 7A

Bentonville High at Rogers Heritage

David Gates Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 1-4, 0-2 7A-West; Bentonville 5-0, 2-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each team's school web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES The Tigers have dominated their first two 7A-West Conference opponents, outscoring them by a combined total of 80-13 ... The War Eagles snapped a 25-game losing streak a month ago with a 55-12 win over Springfield (Mo.) Central but lost their first two league games by a total of 76-6. ... Heritage hasn't won a conference game since a 29-28 overtime victory against Van Buren on Oct. 6, 2017. ... Bentonville defeated Fort Smith Southside 35-7 last week, but took control with three touchdowns in a two-minute span in the second quarter. Zane Ochoa picked off a pass and returned it 29 yards for a score. ... The Tigers recovered an onside kick and went on to score eight plays later for a 28-7 with 4 minutes, 22 seconds left before halftime. ... Bentonville held the Mavericks to just 108 yards of total offense. ... Heritage got on the board last week against Springdale Har-Ber on its last offensive play, scoring on a 25-yard touchdown pass by Carter Hensley with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers Heritage, WR/DB Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB River Gonzalez (Jr., 5-9 170), TE Noah Fricke (Sr., 6-2, 220), OL Tristan Ketter (Sr.,6-4, 280), OL/DL Cristian Jimenez (Sr., 6-1, 275), LB Garrett Murdock (Sr., 6-0, 205), DB Seth Kendall (Sr., 5-11, 170), QB Carter Hensley (Soph., 6-3, 180). Bentonville, QB Andrew Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Zane Ochoa (Sr., 6-1, 190), Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160), K Logan Tymeson (So., 5-9, 155).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Heritage is No. 16 in Class 7A; Bentonville is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 35.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 42, Rogers Heritage 6.

Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Rogers High at Bentonville West

Wolverine Stadium, Centerton

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS: Rogers 3-0, 0-0 7A-West; West 3-2, 1-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each team's school website.

BETWEEN THE LINES West has won the four previous meetings, including a 35-21 victory last year at Whitey Smith Stadium ... This will be Rogers' first conference game after its games against Fort Smith Southside and Fayetteville were canceled, and it's the Mounties' first time back on the field since Sept. 18. ... Rogers will be looking to start 4-0 for the first time since it started 5-0 in 2012. ... Senior quarterback Chris Francisco has moved the offense with his arm and his feet. He threw for 389 yards, ran for 86 more and accounted for 5 TDs in the Mounties' season-opening win over Siloam Springs, then threw 6 TD passes in a 42-7 win over Stilwell, Okla. ... West had its first 7A-West game against Fayetteville called off, but the Wolverines started league play last week with a 23-10 victory over Springdale High. ... West QB Dalton McDonald has thrown for 1,078 yards and 8 TDs, and he's the team's leading rusher with 291 yards and six scores, followed by Carlos Hall with 212 yards and 5 TDs. ... Wolverines DB A.J. Moss had two interceptions last week and also recovered an onside kick attempt late in the game to seal the victory.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Rogers, QB Chris Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 160), RB Josh Shepherd (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB/LB Marion Slater (Jr., 6-2, 220), WR Gavin Pitts (Sr., 6-1, 180), DB Jordan McKibbon (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL Carter Cox (Sr., 6-3, 305). West, QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), WR/CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 6-9, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers is No. 12 in Class 7A. West is No. 6.

HOOTEN'S LINE West by 15.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 37, Rogers High 28.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Springdale Har-Ber at Springdale High

Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Har-Ber 1-4, 1-1 7A-West; Springdale 2-3, 1-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Har-Ber claimed its first win of the season last week with a 42-6 win against Rogers Heritage. ... Springdale lost to Bentonville West 23-10, but had chances in the second half after trailing 10-3 at halftime. Two key interceptions in the second half proved costly for the Red'Dogs. ... Har-Ber was shut out by Greenwood and scored a late touchdown against Bentonville in games the Wildcats were held to fewer than 100 yards rushing. ... Last week the Wildcats compiled 550 yards of offense. ... QB Drue McClendon is 55-of-105 for 721 yards and 4 TDs with 8 interceptions. ... Hudson Brewer leads Har-Ber in rushing with 389 yards and 4 TDs. ... Springdale had just 68 yards rushing against West last week. ... WR Kaylon Morris caught 10 passes for 143 yards last week against West. ... Although both teams will be eligible for the playoffs in this covid-19 plagued season, the winner likely gets a higher seed and certainly city bragging rights for a year.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), TE Errington McRae (Sr., 6-3, 235), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190), DB/WR Liem Taylor (Sr., 5-6, 145). Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Gilberto Dominguez (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Kaylon Morris (Jr., 6-0 175), LB Travon Westbrook (Sr., 6-0, 230), LB/RB Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-1, 210).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Har-Ber is No. 7 in Class 7A; Springdale is No. 13.

HOOTEN'S LINE Har-Ber by 6.

OUR TAKE Har-Ber 24, Springdale 21

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

LR Catholic at FS Northside

Mayo-Thompson Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Catholic 2-3, 0-2 6A-Central; FS Northside 3-1, 0-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Fort Smith Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Catholic could not find the end zone in a 31-3 loss to No. 1 Bryant last week. ... Northside's scheduled game against LR Central was canceled, so the Grizzlies were able to get a game with Fayetteville and kicked a late field goal for the 33-30 win. ... Catholic was averaging more than 28 points per game until running into Bryant last week. ... Northside QB Dreyden Norwood led the Grizzlies on their game-winning drive and fired three touchdown passes last week. ... The Grizzlies have shown marked improvement offensively under first-year offensive coordinator Greg Kendrick. Last season Northside scored more than 30 points just three times and was held to just a touchdown three times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Catholic, QB Will Bowman (Sr., 5-10, 160), RB Jason Stith (Sr., 5-11, 175), DR Noah Perry (Sr., 6-1, 200). Northside, QB Dreyden Norwood (Sr., 6-1, 180), WR Tyheen Prosise (Sr., 5-9, 150), WR Walker Catsavis (Jr., 6-4, 170), RB Ty Massey (Jr., 5-11, 210), K Slate Stanton (Sr., 6-0, 180).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Catholic is No. 8 in Class 7A; Northside is No. 10.

HOOTEN'S LINE Catholic by 7

OUR TAKE Northside 27, Catholic 24

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Fort Smith Southside at Fayetteville

Harmon Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fort Smith Southside 1-4, 0-1 7A-West; Fayetteville 0-4, 0-0.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on each team's school website.

BETWEEN THE LINES Fayetteville will hold its 7A-West Conference opener after league games against Bentonville West and Rogers were canceled because of covid-19 concerns. .... Fayetteville lost 33-30 to Fort Smith Northside last week after a 25-yard field goal by Slate Stanton with 7 seconds left to play. .... Both teams committed four turnovers in the game. ... Isaiah Sategna had 7 catches for 200 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. ... Southside lost 35-7 to Bentonville at home last week. ... The Mavericks were held to seven first downs and 108 yards in total offense. ... Luke Wyatt scored the only touchdown for Southside on a 2-yard run.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville, WR Isiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 217), CB Ryan Maxwell (Jr., 5-7, 140), DB Sebastian Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), Dylan Kittell (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Hank Kelly (Sr., 6-3, 360), QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175). Fort Smith Southside, QB Luke Wyatt (Jr., 5-10,155), WR Connor Austin (Sr., 6-3, 6-3, 175), OL Marion Briggs (Sr., 6-0, 330), RB Jay Washington (Sr., 5-11, 165), DB Jackson Riddle (Jr., 5-10, 170).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS FS Southside is No. 14 in Class 7A; Fayetteville is No. 11

HOOTEN'S LINE Fayetteville by 17

OUR TAKE Fayetteville 42, FS Southside 14

-- Rick Fires * @NWARick

CLASS 6A

Greenwood at Siloam Springs

Panther Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Greenwood 5-0, 1-0 6A-West; Siloam Springs, 3-2, 1-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be lived-streamed through Siloam Springs' athletics website siloamspringsathletics.com.

BETWEEN THE LINES Greenwood has beaten three Class 7A schools so far this season, picking up wins against Fort Smith Southside (42-3), Springdale Har-Ber (33-0) and Bentonville West (35-28). ... The West game replaced the Bulldogs' canceled 6A-West Conference game against Little Rock Parkview on Sept. 25 because of covid-19. ... Greenwood defeated Mountain Home 40-7 on the road for its first conference win. ... Greenwood quarterback L.D. Richmond has completed 86 of 112 passes for 1,112 yards and nine touchdowns. ... Richmond's top targets have been Luke Brewer (28 catches, 445 yards), Caden Brown (31 receptions, 354 yards) and Peyton Carter (19 receptions, 276 yards). ... Greenwood all-state running back Hunter Wilkinson has rushed 70 times for 306 yards. ... Siloam Springs will try and get back on track after a 42-0 loss at Benton last week. ... The Panthers' offense came into the game averaging more than 500 yards per game in its first four games but was held to 135 total. ... Siloam Springs quarterback Hunter Talley has rushed for 311 yards and seven touchdowns and completed 52 of 81 passes for 773 yards and five touchdowns. ... Cam Collins has rushed 45 times for 342 yards and five scores, while Jeff Phizema has 19 carries for 337 yards and three touchdowns. ... Panthers' leading rusher Zach Gunneman (49 carries, 357 yards) and leading receiver Gavin Henson (15 receptions, 294 yard) left the Benton game with injuries.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Greenwood, QB L.D. Richmond (Sr., 6-0, 165), RB Hunter Wilkinson (Sr., 5-10, 194), WR Caden Brown (Sr., 5-7, 150), WR Peyton Carter (Sr., 6-5, 205), DL Beau Asher (Sr., 6-1, 201), LB Jordan Hanna (Sr., 6-2, 205), DB Jayden Jasna (Sr., 5-10, 160). Siloam Springs, QB Hunter Talley (Jr., 6-4, 212), OL Jared Clark (Sr., 6-2, 301), OL Jace Sutulovich (Jr., 6-2, 263), LB/RB Camden Collins (Sr., 6-2, 185), WR/DB Elijah Coffey (Sr., 5-9, 134), WR/S Christian Ledeker (Jr., 5-11, 170).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Greenwood is No. 1 in Class 6A. Siloam Springs is No. 7.

HOOTEN'S LINE Greenwood by 21.

OUR TAKE Greenwood 42, Siloam Springs 14

-- GRAHAM THOMAS • @NWAGraham

CLASS 4A

Praire Grove at Shiloh Christian

Champions Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Prairie Grove 5-0, 2-0 4A-1 Conference; Shiloh Christian 4-1, 2-0

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at pgtelco.com (Prairie Grove) and at shilohchristianfootball.com (Shiloh Christian).

BETWEEN THE LINES Prairie Grove has already eclipsed last year's win total of 4 after slamming Gravette 44-16 last week. ... Shiloh Christian crushed Green Forest 69-6 last week. The Saints' lone loss was to Oklahoma power Sand Springs Page. ... Prairie Grove had six rushing touchdowns against Gravette and rushed for 288 yards. ... Shiloh Christian returned three interceptions for touchdowns against out-manned Green Forest. The Saints starters played only one quarter after building a 28-0 lead. ... Saints sophomore QB Eli Wisdom has emerged as one of the region's top underclassmen. Wisdom scored a pair of rushing touchdowns last week. ... The winner of this game likely has the inside track to the 4A-1 Conference title. ... Last season Shiloh Christian routed the Tigers 56-7 as Prairie Grove went 4-7. ... From 2012-17, Prairie Grove dominated the 4A-1 with 5 conference titles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Prairie Grove, QB Knox Laird (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Cade Grant (Sr., 5-10, 200), RB Landon Semrad (Jr., 6-4, 185), RB Foster Layman (Sr., 5-10, 190). Shiloh Christian, QB Eli Wisdom (Sr., 5-11, 175), RB Cam Wiedemann (Sr., 5-11, 180), RB Ben Baker (Jr., 5-8, 165), LB Kaden Henley (Jr., 6-2, 225), DB Drew Dudley (Sr., 6-2, 190).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Prairie Grove is No. 16 in Class 4A; Shiloh Christian is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Shiloh Christian by 8

OUR TAKE Shiloh Christian 35, Prairie Grove 21

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Huntsville at Gravette

Lion Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Huntsville 2-3, 0-2 4A-1 Conference; Gravette 1-4, 0-2.

ON THE AIR None.

BETWEEN THE LINES The two teams meet again as conference foes for the first time since 2017, when Gravette claimed a 62-28 victory. ... Both teams are not only looking for their first win in league play, but they have already suffered losses to conference newcomer Elkins. ... Huntsville returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown last week, but couldn't muster any more points in a loss to Elkins. ... Gravette QB Cy Hilger ran for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown, then had an interception in last week's loss to Prairie Grove. ... Lions LB Trenton Durham leads the team with 42 tackles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Huntsville, QB Brooks Wiggins (Sr., 6-0, 150), RB Slayter Watkins (Sr., 6-0, 200), OL Eoin May (Sr., 5-8, 280), OL Kreed Thomas (Sr., 6-0, 230), NG P.J. Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 225), LB Dayton Seiber (Sr., 5-9, 205), DB Justin Reynolds (Sr., 5-11, 180), DB Kolton Reynolds (Jr., 5-11, 175). Gravette, QB Cy Hilger (Sr., 6-0, 160), RB/LB Isaac Dann (Sr., 5-9, 190), WR/P Ian Drake (Sr., 6-1, 185), OL/DL Wyatt Coffelt (Sr., 6-0, 220), WR/LB Lane Wilkins (Sr., 5-9, 180), LB Jimmy Duncan (Sr., 5-9, 165), DB Nick Pilkington (Jr., 5-10, 160).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Huntsville is No. 37 in Class 4A; Gravette is No. 34.

HOOTEN'S LINE Gravette by 7.

OUR TAKE Gravette 26, Huntsville 18

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry