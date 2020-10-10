Bentonville romps over Rogers Heritage

ROGERS -- Bentonville made it look easy again Friday night.

The Tigers rolled to a 52-0 victory over Rogers Heritage in a 7A-West Conference game at Gates Stadium. Sophomore Josh Ficklin had three touchdown runs in the first half for Bentonville (6-0, 3-0), which led 38-0 at halftime after a line drive 33-yard field goal from Logan Turner with two seconds remaining in the half.

Sean Anderson rushed for 104 yards and scored a touchdown on 14 attempts in the first half to lead Bentonville, which sent in the reserves in the second half.

"We want any opportunity we get for kids who practice so hard for us to play on Friday night," Bentonville Coach Jody Grant said. "We had a lot of guys come in and make plays."

Bentonville entered the game as a heavy favorite against Rogers Heritage (1-4, 0-3), which ended a 25-game losing streak last month with a 55-12 victory over Springfield (Mo.) Central.

The War Eagles couldn't stop the Bentonville running game, and Rogers Heritage added to its demise by committing five turnovers -- three interceptions and two fumbles -- in the first half.

Bentonville scored on two of its first three possessions and led 14-0 after an 11-yard run by Ficklin and a 5-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Edwards to tight end Jackson Gilbreth. The Tigers continued their assault in the second quarter and led 35-0 after two short touchdown runs by Ficklin and one from Anderson.

The biggest cheer from the home crowd came when Seth Kendall intercepted a pass for Rogers Heritage and returned it to the War Eagles' 37. But Cole Joyce and Jackson Hutchens intercepted passes for Bentonville.