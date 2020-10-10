Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Underway

Covid-19 testing sites available

Details for getting the covid-19 test are available by contacting: Jefferson County Health Department -- 870-535-2142; Jefferson Regional Medical Center -- 870-541-4911; Jefferson Comprehensive Care System at Pine Bluff -- 855-543-2380 or 1-833-508-0774 for other community health centers; Arkansas Department of Health -- Testing sites in Arkansas are listed on the department's website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-guidance-for-getting-tested . Scroll down until you see the map and enlarge the map. Click on each star to see where each testing site is located.

Absentee ballot applications available at Jefferson County Clerk's Office

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office has absentee ballot applications available to the public Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people who would like to vote by mail. Voters may also download an application on the website at www.jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk, according to a news release. The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 3. The last day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27. The completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed or scanned and emailed to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office. The mailing address is: Shawndra Taggart, Jefferson County Clerk, 101 W. Barraque St., Suite 101, Pine Bluff, AR 71601. The fax number is 870-541-5324. The email address is jeffersonclerk@arkansasclerks.com. Residents have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote in the November election. Details: Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, 870-541-5322.

Brothers by One exhibition open at ASC

Rex DeLoney's exhibition, "Brothers by One: The Black Athlete and Social Justice," is on display at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas through Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. It opened Oct. 1. This exhibition highlights the many ways that Black athletes used their celebrity status and media coverage to give attention to social justice issues; from boxer Muhammad Ali and his stance against the Vietnam War to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem as a statement against police brutality, according to a news release.

Election-related dates set

The Jefferson County Clerk's Office recently issued a reminder of election-related dates:

• Oct. 19 -- Early voting begins at the county courthouse.

• Oct. 27 -- Last day to request an absentee ballot at the county clerk's office.

• Oct. 30 -- Last day for a voter to transfer into Jefferson County.

• Nov. 3 -- Election Day (voters may go to polling sites between 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office website: jeffersoncountyar.gov/county-clerk or call 870-541-5322.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Progressive Women set fundraiser

The Progressive Women's Association is planning an Octoberfest (silent auction and rummage sale) to benefit four scholarship recipients, according to a news release. The fundraiser will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, on the grounds of the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road at White Hall. A quilt and afghan will be given away Tuesday, Nov. 17. Tickets for a chance to win the afghan or quilt are $2 each or $5 for 3. Tickets are available in advance from any Progressive Women's Association member or at the event. Masks are mandatory at the event. Details: 870 550-5788 or 870-489-3600.

Second Saturday Family FunDay set at ASC

The community is invited to join the Halloween STEAM Challenge contest, Engineering a Bone Bridge, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkanasas. Sessions will be held on Facebook and Instagram. Participants can design unique structures using cotton swabs and other materials. The winners of the contest will receive two tickets to ASC's virtual production of "Clue" in October. Details: asc701.org and at facebook.com/asc701/.