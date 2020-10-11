Police Beat

2 women arrested

on drug charges

North Little Rock police arrested two women on multiple drug charges Friday after investigating a report of a suspicious vehicle early that morning, according to an arrest report.

At 2:53 a.m., an officer approached a Chrysler 300 at 3710 Harold St. and saw Amber Dent, 33, and Amanda Brooks, 37, in the car appearing to conceal items, the report said. While talking to Brooks, who was the passenger, the officer noticed cash and a digital scale in the car, the report said.

Police reported finding heroin, butalbital, marijuana, phencyclidine and multiple forms of drug paraphernalia in the car.

Dent and Brooks were arrested and taken to the Pulaski County jail. Brooks was not listed on the jail roster as of Saturday evening. Dent was being held in lieu of $15,000 bond. The two are charged with felony possession of heroin with purpose, felony possession of butalbital with purpose, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dent is additionally charged with felony possession of phencyclidine.

NLR man charged

in theft of moped

A North Little Rock man was arrested on a theft charge after police saw him pushing a stolen moped through a city intersection early Saturday morning, according to an arrest report. The intersection is about 1½ miles from where the owner of the moped lives, the report said.

Police reported seeing Wilbert Johnson, 54, at 2:27 a.m. pushing the moped at West 22nd Street and North Moss Street. The vehicle was not running, and its lights were off, the report said.

The owner of the moped showed officers security footage of Johnson stealing the moped, according to the report.

Johnson was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail Saturday evening. He is charged with felony theft of property.