Hurricane alley

Michael McDonald clears trees Saturday in Jennings, La., a day after Hurricane Delta made landfall in an area already battered by Hurricane Laura. "Add Laura and Delta together, and it's just absolutely unprecedented and catastrophic," Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said. More photos at arkansasonline.com/1011delta/.
(AP/The Daily Advertiser/Scott Clause) Article, 3A
