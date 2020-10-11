Sections
Notable Arkansans—answer

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:40 a.m.

NOTABLE ARKANSANS

Who was this hero whom President Roosevelt, in one of his Fireside Chats, spoke of as "almost like a Christ-like shepherd devoted to his flock?"

Dr. Corydon McAlmont Wassell

