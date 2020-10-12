Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Sept. 28

Applebee's

528 N. 47th St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice build-up on walk-in freezer door prevents door from closing properly. Drains under three compartment sink, dish machine and drink stations missing protective grate. Missing floor tiles in bar area.

Chili's

420 N. 46th St., Rogers

Critical violations: Food debris and paper towels present in handwash sink nearest fry station.

Noncritical violations: Multiple floor tiles missing from floor in front of walk-in cooler. Ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Other debris present on floor of walk-in freezer.

Fulbright Junior High School

5303 Bright Road, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Condensation/ice build-up in walk-in freezer. Unit needs to be serviced/repaired to prevent this build-up.

Workman's Travel Center-Deli Bakery

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: Hand washing sink near fryer blocked by buckets.

Noncritical violations: Wet wiping cloth stored on prep top. No test strips available to test concentration chlorine sanitizer at small dish machine.

Workman's Travel Center-Food Store

898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice build-up in corner of walk-in freezer and around fan unit in walk-in freezer.

Oct. 1

Fairfield Inn and Suites

4611 W. Rozell St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Posted retail food permit has expired.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Sept. 28 -- Central Park Morning Star Elementary, 1400 S.W. Liberty Ave., Bentonville; Workman's Travel Center-Retail Food, 898 W. Monroe Ave., Lowell

Sept. 29 -- Family Dollar Store, 2405 W. Olive St., Rogers

Sept. 30 -- Hissho Sushi Craft Beer Bar, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; WACD/Gentry Learning Center, 185 Rebecca St., Gentry; Walmart Supercenter, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers; Walmart-Sushi Bar, 4208 Pleasant Crossing Blvd., Rogers

Oct. 1 -- Grimsley Junior High School, 850 N. Vaughn Road, Centerton; Hampton Inn, 4501 W. Walnut St., Rogers; Marriott Residence Inn, 4611 W. Locust St., Rogers; Osage Creek Elementary School, 3001 S.W. Featherston Road 2901, Bentonville

Oct. 2 -- Shuckin Delicious Roasted Corn, 7658 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville; Taco Bell, 1050 US 412 West, Siloam Springs