HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Former Prescott coach Jackson dies

Eddie Jackson, who coached Prescott to three state championships, died Monday due to complications from covid-19.

He was 75.

Jackson, who was a Camden native, led the Curley Wolves to then-Class A titles in 1973 and 1975, and a then-Class AA title in 1995. He coached at Prescott from 1973-95 and was also a head coach at Hampton (1997) and Genoa Central (2010-2012). In 2006, Jackson was inducted into the Arkansas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The football field at Prescott's Cummins Stadium was named after Jackson in 2013.

Prescott Superintendent Robert Poole -- who played for Jackson from 1991-93 along with his twin brother Tommy (who is currently the school's principal) -- paid tribute to Jackson.

"All of us played for him," Poole said. "He was a great man. My second father. He was Prescott football. We still do a lot of things in the program today that he instilled in us."

-- Jeremy Muck

MEN'S GOLF

ASU, Sale lead own tournament

Arkansas State University and Julien Sale have the leads after the first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at RidgePointe Country Club in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves shot a 542 (269-273) and lead Texas State by 23 strokes. Abilene Christian is third at 576. The University of Central Arkansas is in sixth place with a 595.

Individually, Sale leads with a 135 (69-66). Zan Luka Stirn is in second place with a 136 (68-68). Luka Naglic (65-73) and Adam Thorp (71-67) are tied for third at 138 and Tom Valliant is in fifth place with a 139 (67-72).

Nate Jolly of Central Arkansas is tied for 19th with a 146 (74-72).

WOMEN'S GOLF

UCA, ASU tied for third

Arkansas State University and the University of Central Arkansas are tied for third after the first two rounds of the Lady Red Wolves Classic at Sage Meadows Golf Club in Jonesboro.

Central Arkansas (288-300) and Arkansas State shot (288-300) both a shot a 588. South Alabama leads with a 576 and Troy is second with a 587. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is 14th among 15 teams with a 622 (310-312).

Individually, Olivia Schmidt of Arkansas State shot a 142 (72-70) and is tied for fourth. Tania Nunez of Central Arkansas is in seventh place with a 144 (69-75).

Tilde Bocker of UALR is tied for 35th with a 151 (74-77).