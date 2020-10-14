First lady: Barron Trump has tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump and his son, Barron Trump, wave from the top of the steps to Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., in this Aug. 16, 2020, file photo. (AP / Susan Walsh )
WASHINGTON — Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.
The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.
The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed her son had also come down with covid-19.
