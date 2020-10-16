PREP FOOTBALL: Today's Matchups

CLASS 7A

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

Jim Rowland Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Heritage 1-5, 0-3 7A-West; Southside 1-5, 0-1

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Heritage suffered 5 turnovers in a 52-0 loss to Bentonville last week. ... Southside saw a fourth-quarter lead disappear in the final 5:41 in a 46-42 loss to Fayetteville. ... Heritage's lone win was against Springfield (Mo.) Central in week two and has been outscored 181-81 with 55 of those points coming against Central. ... Southside, which has played just one conference game due to covid-19 related issues, earned its only win against Russellville 21-17. ... The War Eagles have lost 21 straight conference games and have scored just 6 points in three conference games this season. ... Prior to last week's shootout with Fayetteville, the Mavericks had scored just 13 points combined in its previous two games, but exploded for 28 second-quarter points against the Purple'Dogs. ... Luke Wyatt had a huge game for the Mavs, catching 7 passes for 185 yards and 2 scores, and a 90-yard kickoff return for another score. He added a 2-yard scoring run to make it 4 TDs on the night.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Heritage, WR/DB Jeb Brown (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB River Gonzalez (Jr., 5-9, 170), QB Carter Hensley (So., 6-3, 180). Southside, WR Luke Wyatt (Jr., 5-10, 155), QB David Sorg (So., 6-5, 205), RB Javon Williamson (So., 6-1, 180), DL Shawn Rogers (Sr., 6-1, 265).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Rogers Heritage is No. 16 in Class 7A; Southside is No. 14.

HOOTEN'S LINE Southside by 8

OUR TAKE Southside 42, Heritage 13

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

FS Northside at Conway

Wampus Cat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Northside 4-1, 1-0 7A-Central; Conway 3-2, 1-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Fort Smith Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Northside's defense stifled Little Rock Central last week, allowing minus-8 yards of offense in the second half of a 21-6 win. ... Conway claimed a 52-49 shootout win against Cabot last week to even its conference record to 1-1. ... Northside QB Dreyden Norwood, who is verbally committed to Texas A&M as a defensive back, was almost flawless in the second half, completing 6 of 9 passes for 75 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but he also had 3 interceptions in the win. ... Northside RB Ty Massey was huge for the Grizzlies with 105 yards on the ground and a 27-yard touchdown reception, and Walker Catsavis caught a pair of touchdown passes. ... For Conway, QB Ben Weese is 63-of-106 for 804 yards and 5 TDs on the season. ... Wampus Cats WR Bryce Bohanon has more than 500 receiving yards on the season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Northside, QB Dreyden Norwood (Sr., 6-1, 180), RB Ty Massey (Jr., 5-11, 210), WR Walker Catsavis (Jr., 6-4, 170), WR Tyheen Prosise (Sr., 5-9, 150). Conway, QB Ben Weese (Sr., 5-8, 150), RB Manny Smith (Jr., 5-5, 150), WR Bryce Bohanon (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Ja'Mal Bethune (Sr., 5-9, 177).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Northside is No. 8 in Class 7A; Conway is No. 4.

HOOTEN'S LINE Conway by 7

OUR TAKE Conway 28, Northside 20

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Springdale High at Rogers High

Whitey Smith Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Springdale 2-4, 1-2; Rogers 3-1, 0-1.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Springdale Public Schools web site and the Rogers Public Schools app.

BETWEEN THE LINES Springdale took a 7-0 lead against crosstown rival Springdale Har-Ber a week ago, but the Wildcats roared back to claim a 35-14 win. ... Kaylon Morris caught five passes for 100 yards last week, his second straight game with 100 or more receiving yards. ... The Bulldogs threw four interceptions and gave up more than 300 yards on the ground to the Wildcats. ... Rogers trailed 17-0 early against Bentonville West but rallied to lead 28-20 late only to fall 34-31 in overtime. ... The Mounties were playing their first game in three weeks after canceling two games because of covid-19 concerns. ... Quarterback Chris Francisco passed for 301 yards, ran for 72 more and accounted for 3 touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). ... The Mounties were hurt by penalties, flagged 12 times for 113 yards. ... Receiver Noah Goodshield also enjoyed a big game with eight receptions for 167 yards for the Mounties.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Springdale, QB Landon Phipps (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Gilberto Dominguez (Sr., 5-10, 165), WR Kaylon Morris (Jr., 6-0 175), LB Travon Westbrook (Sr., 6-0, 230), LB/RB Andre Sparks (Sr., 6-1, 210). Rogers, QB Chris Francisco (Sr., 5-9, 160), RB Josh Shepherd (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB/LB Marion Slater (Jr., 6-2, 220), WR Gavin Pitts (Sr., 6-1, 180), DB Jordan McKibbon (Sr., 6-0, 175), OL Carter Cox (Sr., 6-3, 305).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Springdale is No. 13 in Class 6A; Rogers is No. 10.

HOOTEN'S LINE Rogers by 7.

OUR TAKE Rogers High 35, Springdale 24.

-- Paul Boyd • @NWAPaulB

Fayetteville at Bentonville High

Tiger Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-4, 1-0 7A-West; Bentonville 5-0, 2-0

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Bentonville has dominated the regular-season portion of this series, with a 55-14 rout of Fayetteville last year extending the Tigers' string to 14 straight games. ... Fayetteville finally opened conference play last week after games against Bentonville West and Rogers were called off, and the Purple'Dogs had to rally in the closing moments to defeat Fort Smith Southside. ... Fayetteville WR Isaiah Sategna, who has already drawn attention from Power 5 conference teams, had nine catches for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns in last week's win. ... Bentonville extended its conference win streak to 28 games with a 52-0 rout of Rogers Heritage last week. ... Tigers RBs Josh Ficklin and Sean Anderson have combined for almost 850 yards rushing and nine TDs. Anderson eclipsed the 100-yard mark last week, while Ficklin had three TDs. ... Bentonville's defense held Heritage 107 yards total offense and forced five turnovers (three interceptions, two fumbles).

PLAYERS TO WATCH Fayetteville, WR Isiah Sategna (Jr., 5-11, 170), LB Kaiden Turner (Jr., 6-1, 217), CB Ryan Maxwell (Jr., 5-7, 140), DB Sebastian Rodriguez (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Link Lindsey (Sr., 6-3, 180), Dylan Kittell (Jr., 5-9, 150), OL Hank Kelly (Sr., 6-3, 360), QB Bladen Fike (Jr., 5-11, 175), RB Kameron Ingram (Sr., 5-10, 175). Bentonville, QB Andrew Edwards (Sr., 6-3, 195), WR Chas Nimrod (Jr., 6-2, 180), WR Cade Foster (Sr., 5-9, 165), LB Cole Joyce (Sr., 6-0, 220), LB Keegan Stinespring (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Zane Ochoa (Sr., 6-1, 190), Kolbi Crawford (Sr., 6-1, 160), K Logan Tymeson (So., 5-9, 155).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Fayetteville is No. 12 in Class 7A; Bentonville is No. 2.

HOOTEN'S LINE Bentonville by 17.

OUR TAKE Bentonville 44, Fayetteville 24.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Wildcat Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS West 4-2, 2-0 7A-West; Har-Ber 2-4, 2-1

ON THE AIR The game is live-streamed on each school's web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES West has won the last three games, including a 24-20 victory last year in Centerton. ... The Wolverines played their first overtime game in school history last week and came away with a 34-31 victory over Rogers. ... West's special teams have blocked three field goals this season, including a potential game-winner against Rogers last week. ... Senior QB Dalton McDonald has accounted for 1,284 yards and nine touchdowns passing, but he also leads the Wolverines with 319 yards and 6 TDs rushing. ... Har-Ber has bounced back from an 0-4 start with back-to-back conference wins over Rogers Heritage and Springdale High. ... Sophomore RB Hudson Brewer accounted for 160 of the Wildcats' 320 rushing yards last week and had four touchdowns. He has 553 yards rushing and eight touchdowns this season. ..

PLAYERS TO WATCH West, QB Dalton McDonald (Sr., 6-0, 170), RB Luke Miller (Sr., 5-8, 180), WR Stephen Dyson (Sr., 5-11, 165), CB A.J. Moss (Sr., 5-10, 175), RB Carlos Hall (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL/RB/DL Trenton Davis (Sr. 6-0, 270), DL Jacardon Hardemon (Sr., 6-1, 240), LB Carson Caudill (Sr., 5-11, 205), LB Ariel Bradic (Jr., 6-9, 160). Har-Ber, QB Drue McClendon (Jr., 6-0, 175), RB Hudson Brewer (So., 6-1, 180), TE Errington McRae (Sr., 6-3, 235), LB Billy Tillery (Sr., 5-11, 190), DB/WR Liem Taylor (Sr., 5-6, 145).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS West is No. 6 in Class 7A; Har-Ber is No. 7.

HOOTEN'S LINE Har-Ber by 3.

OUR TAKE Bentonville West 28, Springdale Har-Ber 24.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

CLASS 6A

LR Parkview at Van Buren

Blakemore Field

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Parkview 3-1, 0-1 6A-West; Van Buren 3-3, 1-2.

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed on the Van Buren Public Schools web site.

BETWEEN THE LINES Parkview finally played a conference game last week after covid-19 issues forced several cancelations. The Patriots fell to Benton 30-20. ... Van Buren continued to struggle defensively and lost 49-37 on the road at Mountain Home. ... Parkview hung close with powerhouse Benton late in the game before the Panthers sealed the game with a late score. Patriots' QB Landon Rogers scored a pair of rushing touchdowns for Parkview. ... Van Buren QB Gary Phillips had a big game in a losing effort last week, passing for 388 yards and 3 touchdowns. ... Senior Jaiden Henry had 191 yards receiving for the Pointers and his sophomore brother Chi added 150 receiving yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Parkview, QB Landon Rogers (Sr., 6-5, 220), RB James Jointer (Sr., 6-0, 210), TE Erin Outley (Sr., 6-4, 240). Van Buren, QB Gary Phillips (Sr., 6-2, 195), ATH Jaiden Henry (Sr., 5-11, 165), ATH Chi Henry (So., 6-0, 175), OL Jeiden Safonov (Sr., 6-0, 235), OL Doug Giron (Sr., 6-3, 245).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Parkview is No. 3 in Class 6A; Van Buren is No. 10.

HOOTEN'S LINE Parkview by 8

OUR TAKE Van Buren 38, Parkview 35

-- CHIP SOUZA • @NWACHIP

Class 5A

Vilonia at Harrison

F.S. Garrison Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Vilonia 4-1, 2-0 5A-West; Harrison 5-1, 2-0.

ON THE AIR harrisongoblins.com

BETWEEN THE LINES Harrison owns a 12-9 series advantage and has won the last four games, including a 17-15 decision last year in Vilonia. ... Both teams need a win in order to pull into a tie with Morrilton, which has a 3-0 league record but had tonight's game against Alma canceled. ... Vilonia hasn't played in two weeks after last week's game against Pea Ridge was canceled. ... Eagles QB Austin Myers has received a college offer from Kansas. ... Seth Kirk had 115 yards rushing and the winning touchdown in the 5A-West opener against Farmington. ... Harrison enters the game with an 18-game win streak in league play. ... Junior QB Cole Keylon has passed for almost 1,300 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he leads the Goblins with 613 yards and 9 TDs rushing. ... LB Dylan Block had 11 tackles last week against Greenbrier and leads the team with 40, with four others have at least 36 tackles.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Vilonia, QB Austin Myers (Jr., 6-3, 180), RB/DB Seth Kirk (Jr., 5-10, 170), OT Cesar Fuentes (Sr., 6-5, 315), OLB Luke Trubiano (Sr., 5-10, 180), K Noah Newman (Sr., 6-1, 170). Harrison, QB/LB Cole Keylon (Sr., 6-1, 190), RB Jordin Welsh (Sr., 5-8, 175), RB Brody Gilliam (Jr., 5-9, 170), WR Noah Moix (Sr., 5-8, 145), WR/CB Lance Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 170), OL Steven Chrisman (Sr, 5-10, 220), OL/DL Kendred Thompson (Sr., 6-0, 210), NG Anthony Allen (Sr., 5-10, 240), LB Trey Richardson (Sr., 6-0, 170).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Vilonia is No. 12 in Class 5A; Harrison is No. 6.

HOOTEN'S LINE Harrison by 6.

OUR TAKE Harrison 24, Vilonia 17.

-- Henry Apple • @NWAHenry

Clarksville vs Farmington

Cardinal Stadium

KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Clarksville 2-3, 1-2 5A-West; Farmington 2-3, 0-2.

BETWEEN THE LINES Clarksville posted its first conference win last week by beating Alma 34-14. .... Cole Chrisman returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter before sophomore Arthur Alvarez scored on a short run to put the Panthers ahead 27-14 early in the fourth quarter. .... Farmington won last year's game with Clarksville, 22-21. .... Farmington lost 35-21 last week against Morrilton. .... Caden Elsik scored twice on an 11-yard run and 24-yard catch from Ian Cartwright. .... Devonte Donovan caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tate Sutton for Farmington, which trailed Morrilton 21-0 at halftime.

KEY PLAYERS Farmington, RB Caden Elsik (Jr., 5-10, 170), QB Tate Sutton (Sr., 6-0, 175), WR Devonte Donovan (Jr., 6-3, 170), TE Caleb Matthews (Sr., 6-0, 220), DL Josiah Ingraham (Sr., 6-0, 220), OL Garrett Taylor (Sr., 6-2, 300), DL Jackson Boudrey (Jr., 6-1, 24), LB Hayden Cox (Sr., 5-11, 200). Clarksville, FB Bryce Buckner (Jr., 6-0, 230), QB Miles Castleman (Sr., 5-8, 185), DB Cole Chrisman (Sr., 5-8, 145), OL Nalidje Powell (Sr., 6-2, 305), RB Arthur Alvarez (So., 6-2, 185).

HOOTEN'S RANKINGS Farmington is No. 20 in Class 5A. Clarksville is No. 22.

HOOTEN'S LINE Farmington by 1

OUR TAKE Farmington 28, Clarksville 21

-- Rick Fires • @NWARick